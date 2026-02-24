The e-Power also has three other settings: e-Pedal, EV and B modes. Activating e-Pedal via a centre console button triggers stronger regenerative braking, so the car uses its 1.5-litre petrol less to replenish the batteries. It also lets me drive in one-pedal mode , which – once you’ve got used to it – requires less effort than switching to and from the accelerator and brake pedals in stop-start traffic.

Turning on the e-Pedal with the car in Standard mode upped fuel economy around town by 4mpg. While it didn’t have much effect at 70mph, on busier motorway drives it helped to bring the average economy up to 58mpg.

There is also a B driving mode on the gearlever that increases energy regeneration. The effect on driving manners is not as noticeable as e-Pedal mode, and it’s only added one or two mpg onto any journey, so I’m sticking with a combination of Standard and e-Pedal.

Finally, EV mode makes the car drive in pure electric mode without using the petrol engine. It only lasts until the batteries run down, but I appreciate the fact that it allows zero emission motoring in built-up areas.

The other thing I’ve realised from going back to a petrol car is that I’ve started checking around for the cheapest fuel because a difference of 6p per litre equates to £5 on a tank of unleaded. This just goes to show that while driving a petrol car doesn’t involve as much forward planning as an EV, you do still spend a fair bit of time thinking about where you’ll stop to replenish it.