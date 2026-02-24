Nissan Qashqai e-Power long-term test: report 2
Nissan's range extender family SUV promises EV driving manners and good economy, but what's it like to live with? We're finding out...
The car Qashqai e-POWER N-Connecta| Run by Claire Evans, consumer editor
Why it's here To see if a clever new hybrid family SUV can be a viable alternative to a pure electric model
Needs to Combine the performance and ease of use of an EV with the versatility of a hybrid
Mileage 5811 List price new £38,080 Best Price £34,999 Price as tested £38,825 Official mpg 62.8mpg Test mpg 50.3mpg
7 February 2026 – Gently does it
In the past few weeks I’ve been investigating the many ways I can aim to improve my Nissan Qashqai e-Power’s fuel economy. As with many new cars, the Qashqai has three driving modes: Eco, Standard and Sport. While Standard is the default setting, Eco lowers the responsiveness of the accelerator, alters the engine management system for improved economy and turns down the air-con. Sport mode allows more immediate acceleration, lets the engine run at higher revs and tightens up the steering.
While engaging Sport mode briefly does make the Qashqai more fun to drive on empty stretches of A-road, Standard mode works well for everyday driving. Eco makes the car feel rather sluggish, so I only activate it when I’m schlepping along at a snail’s pace in urban traffic.
The e-Power also has three other settings: e-Pedal, EV and B modes. Activating e-Pedal via a centre console button triggers stronger regenerative braking, so the car uses its 1.5-litre petrol less to replenish the batteries. It also lets me drive in one-pedal mode, which – once you’ve got used to it – requires less effort than switching to and from the accelerator and brake pedals in stop-start traffic.
Turning on the e-Pedal with the car in Standard mode upped fuel economy around town by 4mpg. While it didn’t have much effect at 70mph, on busier motorway drives it helped to bring the average economy up to 58mpg.
There is also a B driving mode on the gearlever that increases energy regeneration. The effect on driving manners is not as noticeable as e-Pedal mode, and it’s only added one or two mpg onto any journey, so I’m sticking with a combination of Standard and e-Pedal.
Finally, EV mode makes the car drive in pure electric mode without using the petrol engine. It only lasts until the batteries run down, but I appreciate the fact that it allows zero emission motoring in built-up areas.
The other thing I’ve realised from going back to a petrol car is that I’ve started checking around for the cheapest fuel because a difference of 6p per litre equates to £5 on a tank of unleaded. This just goes to show that while driving a petrol car doesn’t involve as much forward planning as an EV, you do still spend a fair bit of time thinking about where you’ll stop to replenish it.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more about our long-term Nissan Qashqai >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Nissan Qashqai?
If so, check our New Car Deals page to see how much you could save on the Qashqai.
We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.