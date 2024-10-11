Nissan X-Trail long-term test: report 1

I've opted for a high-end Tekna+ model, which comes fully loaded with 19in alloys, roof rails, heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel and windscreen, a Bose sound system and, importantly, privacy glass – to conceal my camera gear, and my decency when getting into a wet suit or some running shorts.

You see, not only am I a senior videographer for the What Car? YouTube channel , which requires me to transport all my filming gear and often many people, but also in my spare time I need a car that can carry a bike and act as a changing room when parked in a field for a triathlon. When it came to choosing my next company car , then, the latest Nissan X-Trail was an obvious choice – but which version would suit me best?

Having decided on my trim, it was now time to choose the engine. There’s a choice of a mild hybrid setup or Nissan’s so-called e-Power option.

The latter is essentially a full hybrid, but it seems a particularly interesting blend of the petrol and electric worlds, because the car's 1.5-litre petrol engine never directly powers the car, but is rather used to keep the battery topped up. On the face of it, the official fuel consumption is better than the mild hybrid alternative, and while it costs more as a cash buy, it’s in a lower BIK tax bracket for company car buyers. So that’s what I went for.

Next was a toss-up between two- or four-wheel drive. This turned out to be an easy choice, because I definitely wanted seven seats, and those are the only models available with four-wheel drive. And to be honest, when parking up in slippery, muddy fields for various triathlon events I’ll probably be grateful for the extra traction.