Omoda 9 reader test team: readers' verdicts on new plug-in hybrid SUV
Does this new Chinese plug-in hybrid SUV have what it takes to steal sales from established brands? Let’s see what some of our readers make of it...
Omoda is a relative newcomer to the UK, arriving only late last year, but it (along with its Jaecoo sister brand) has been created by Chinese conglomerate Chery for the European market. It has already appointed 73 dealers and plans to grow this number to 100 by the end of this year.
The petrol-powered Omoda 5 SUV and its Omoda E5 electric equivalent were the brand’s first UK models, but they’re about to be joined by the larger Omoda 9. This flagship plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV aims to tempt buyers away from established brands with its affordability, high specification and promised fuel efficiency.
Power is supplied by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a relatively large, 34.5kWh battery. Combined outputs of 443bhp and 516lb ft of torque promise muscular performance (0-62mph takes just 4.9sec).
Officially, the Omoda 9 can travel for up to 93 miles on electric power alone – farther than most other PHEVs can manage – and it has a combined range of 700 miles.
First deliveries are expected in June, and there’s just one trim level, priced at £44,990. Its long list of standard equipment includes heated and ventilated front and outer rear seats, a 14-speaker Sony surround sound audio system and a panoramic glass roof.
What will British buyers make of this new model, though? We asked six What Car? readers to take a closer look at it, inside and out, and give us their verdicts.
Jeff Lewis
Age 55
Job IT consultant
Drives Volvo XC90
“I have a strong interest in the new wave of Chinese hybrid and electric cars, and I wanted to compare the Omoda 9 with what BYD is offering.
“The design of the Omoda is really sleek and contemporary, with a lot of presence. It looks a bit like a Range Rover without actually being a Range Rover. I like the lighting, especially the 3D effect on the headlights.
“The interior is spacious; there’s enough head room for me. I wish there were grab handles, though, because I struggled a bit when I was getting in and out. Because my wife is shorter, she found entry and exit easier.
“Boot space is adequate, although it’s a bit shallow towards the back [closest to the rear seatbacks] – probably to make room for the battery under the boot floor.
“I’m warming up to the idea of a plug-in hybrid, but I’m still a bit skeptical. The complexity of the hybrid set-up causes me some concern that if one power source develops a fault, the other will be affected too.
“That said, I’m not quite ready for a fully electric car yet, so this is a good option. The fact that it keeps some charge in the battery even if you can’t plug it in is convenient, too.
“If I had to nitpick, it’s a shame that there isn’t a felt lining on the insides of the door pockets; this would make the interior feel a bit more upmarket.
“Overall, though, the Omoda 9 is a really impressive package.”
Star rating 4
Gary Holt
Age 65
Job Train driver
Drives Honda Civic
“I recently test drove a Jaecoo 7 [a plug-in hybrid SUV from the same group] and was impressed with it, but then I heard about the Omoda 9 and wanted to see it, because it sounds like an even better proposition.
“I’ve been looking at the Omoda online and thought it was fairly good looking, but it’s even better in the metal. I think it looks really handsome. It’s larger and less boxy than the Jaecoo, and it has a more upmarket air. It’s far more attractive than I expected it to be.
“The interior trim looks and feels pretty premium, too. Most of the areas you touch frequently are covered in soft materials and there are hardly any hard plastics, which is unusual for a more affordable new car.
“I like the light show you get when you unlock the doors; it’s a small thing, but the ambient interior lighting, which extends across the front and sides of the interior and can be changed to many different colours, really gives the car a premium feel.
“I’m very impressed by how much equipment you get as standard, including heated and cooled seats all round, multiple audio speakers, including one in the driver’s seat headrest, and an overhead-view camera for parking and reversing.
“It’s good to see that there are physical controls for operating things like the air conditioning system; I much prefer using these to having to delve into touchscreen menus.”
Star rating 5
Harry Jonathan
Age 21
Job Trainee teacher
Drives Mini Countryman
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect of Omoda, given that it’s quite a new brand.
“From the outside, the Omoda 9 looks very sleek and streamlined. It has a kind of sporty coupé SUV look that’s reflected on the inside too. You get that sporty cocoon feeling in the driver’s seat with the big centre console.
“The interior is surprisingly plush, and the faux leather on the seats makes it feel premium. It also feels solidly built, and there’s a nice-sounding thunk when you close the doors.
“I drive my grandparents around fairly often, and they would appreciate the fact that there’s lots of rear leg room and the car isn’t too high off the ground. That said, I’m quite tall, at six feet, and I found that there’s not a lot of head room to spare in the back.
“The overall boot capacity is good, but the space is quite shallow. I go on camping trips and help out at festivals; getting all of my kit in might be tricky, due to the slanted roofline.
“I’m also into watersports, so the fact that roof rails aren’t standard is a bit of a disappointment. However, I gather that these will be available as accessories from dealers, so fitting roof bars to carry larger items would be relatively straightforward.
“Where I live in south Wales, there isn’t much infrastructure for charging electric cars yet, so it’s great to have the back-up of petrol power. From that point of view, the Omoda would fit nicely into my life.”
Star rating 4
James Roberts
Age 52
Job Furniture maker
Drives Ford Kuga and Seat Ibiza
“I really like the design of the Omoda 9. It stands out from other SUVs, which can look a bit samey. The creases along the sides of the bodywork accentuate its shape, and the 20in wheels give it a rugged appearance.
“It’s fairly large by family SUV standards, and there’s plenty of space in the back seats.
“Our Ford Kuga is a PHEV, and we can charge it at home, so I’m used to doing this. However, it’s great that the Omoda has almost three times the official electric range of the Kuga. I have quite a long commute on semi-rural roads, but I could do all of my everyday driving on electric power in the Omoda.
“I like the fact that there’s just one trim level that includes all the equipment I’d want, because it makes the buying process simpler. You don’t have to think about which packs or options you need to add.
“The interior is not only very comfortable but also looks and feels really upmarket. The trim materials feel like they’re of a good quality, and the attention to detail is great. The fact that there’s a wireless phone charger in the front is useful, too.
“My only concerns are that the driving position feels slightly offset and the infotainment screen is quite a long reach from the driver’s seat, although the latter won’t be a problem if the voice control system works well.”
Star rating 5
Sharon Holt
Age 63
Job Retired pharmacy dispenser
Drives Ford Kuga
“I really like the front seat area of the Omoda 9. The centre console has lots of useful storage areas, including two cupholders and a lidded compartment, so you can tuck valuables such as your phone away out of sight.
“The front seats are extremely comfortable and supportive. I’ve had a hip replacement and find it quite hard to get in or out of my Ford Kuga, because the driver’s seat is quite high up, but it’s less of a climb to get into the Omoda. There’s also more space around the driver’s seat, which I prefer.
“We carry our dogs in the back of the car fairly often, and they’d fit into the Omoda’s boot easily. We also take our daughter, her husband and our grandson out sometimes, and there’s plenty of room for them in the back seats.
“Although I don’t mind plugging a car in to top it up, I like the fact that the Omoda always keeps some power in reserve, so it wouldn’t matter if I skipped this occasionally.
“The Omoda is extremely well equipped as standard, taking away the hassle of choosing optional extras. Pretty much the only thing it doesn’t come with is roof rails and roof bars, but I understand these accessories can be added if necessary.
“Although I’m not really into cars, the Omoda 9 has won me over. It looks and feels like a £60,000 car, not one costing £15,000 less.”
Star rating 5
Mike Hayden
Age 77
Job Retired purchasing/contracts manager
Drives Skoda Octavia PHEV and MG ZS
“I’m really surprised by the Omoda 9 in a positive way. I wasn’t sure that I would like the angular styling of the front wings, but they work really well in the metal.The fit and finish of the body panels also seems excellent; this is important to me.
“I had a Mazda CX-5 before the Octavia, and I miss the accessibility of an SUV and the higher driving position.
“The front seat area feels fairly narrow, but I like the layout of the controls and abundance of storage areas that are dotted around. Overall, the interior feels extremely well designed.
“I’m pleased to see the car comes with a long list of driver aids, including blindspot monitoring. A head-up display [which projects key information and graphics onto the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight] is standard; I’d like this safety feature on my next car.
“The long official electric range of 93 miles is great – far better than the 37 miles my Octavia PHEV will do.
“We bought a petrol MG ZS for my wife last year, so I’m already convinced about the good value for money that Chinese car brands can offer.The Omoda builds on this, offering a huge amount of equipment on a car costing around £45,000.”
Star rating 5
