Omoda 9 reader test team: readers' verdicts on new plug-in hybrid SUV

What will British buyers make of this new model, though? We asked six What Car? readers to take a closer look at it, inside and out, and give us their verdicts.

First deliveries are expected in June, and there’s just one trim level, priced at £44,990. Its long list of standard equipment includes heated and ventilated front and outer rear seats, a 14-speaker Sony surround sound audio system and a panoramic glass roof.

Age 55

Job IT consultant

Drives Volvo XC90

“I have a strong interest in the new wave of Chinese hybrid and electric cars, and I wanted to compare the Omoda 9 with what BYD is offering.

“The design of the Omoda is really sleek and contemporary, with a lot of presence. It looks a bit like a Range Rover without actually being a Range Rover. I like the lighting, especially the 3D effect on the headlights.

“The interior is spacious; there’s enough head room for me. I wish there were grab handles, though, because I struggled a bit when I was getting in and out. Because my wife is shorter, she found entry and exit easier.

“Boot space is adequate, although it’s a bit shallow towards the back [closest to the rear seatbacks] – probably to make room for the battery under the boot floor.

“I’m warming up to the idea of a plug-in hybrid, but I’m still a bit skeptical. The complexity of the hybrid set-up causes me some concern that if one power source develops a fault, the other will be affected too.

“That said, I’m not quite ready for a fully electric car yet, so this is a good option. The fact that it keeps some charge in the battery even if you can’t plug it in is convenient, too.

“If I had to nitpick, it’s a shame that there isn’t a felt lining on the insides of the door pockets; this would make the interior feel a bit more upmarket.