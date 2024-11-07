Renault Scenic long-term test

Renault, too, is reviving storied names from the past as it expands its electric vehicle (EV) line-up in the post-Zoe era. And so far, the tactic seems to be working well for the French brand. The reborn Renault 5 small hatchback and Renault 4 small SUV – which in effect replace the pioneering Zoe and will soon join the electric Megane that’s been on sale since 2022 – appear to be charming reinventions of the much-loved originals, and you can see them being hugely popular.

But while the Renault 5 in particular is stealing the limelight at the bottom end of the EV market, I’m finding out what life with a modern electric Renault is like courtesy of a more upmarket model that also bears a familiar name: the Scenic.