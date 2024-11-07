Renault Scenic long-term test
In theory, the latest Renault Scenic electric SUV looks extremely compelling, offering a long range at a tempting price. We're living with one to see how good it is in practice...
The car Renault Scenic Long Range Iconic Run by Allan Muir, managing editor
Why we’re running it To find out whether the Scenic is a better family-sized electric SUV than the likes of the Tesla Model Y
Needs to Deliver all the comfort and practicality expected of a family SUV, while being as easy to live with as an electric vehicle with such a long official range should be
Mileage 1012 List price £45,495 Target Price £41,804 Price as tested £46,795 Test range 278 miles Official range 369 miles Options fitted Midnight Blue metallic paint with Diamond Black roof (£1250)
7 November 2024 – Taking the Scenic route
There’s been a bit of an uproar in some quarters over the way Ford has been bringing back or repurposing some of its most iconic nameplates – notably ‘Capri’ and ‘Mustang’ – for use on electric cars that have little in common with their illustrious forebears. However, it isn’t the only brand that has been digging into its back catalogue for inspiration; Fiat and Mini have been at it for years.
Renault, too, is reviving storied names from the past as it expands its electric vehicle (EV) line-up in the post-Zoe era. And so far, the tactic seems to be working well for the French brand. The reborn Renault 5 small hatchback and Renault 4 small SUV – which in effect replace the pioneering Zoe and will soon join the electric Megane that’s been on sale since 2022 – appear to be charming reinventions of the much-loved originals, and you can see them being hugely popular.
But while the Renault 5 in particular is stealing the limelight at the bottom end of the EV market, I’m finding out what life with a modern electric Renault is like courtesy of a more upmarket model that also bears a familiar name: the Scenic.
This handsome electric family SUV may not have much of a visual or mechanical connection with its forebear (which was an MPV), but it has already become a What Car? favourite. It beat the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y in a recent group test and, in Long Range Techno form, came second (to a Polestar 2) in our latest summer range test, covering an impressive 322 miles in real-world driving.
My Scenic is a Long Range model, too. That means it has the larger of the two battery options available, with an 87kWh usable capacity. In entry-level Techno trim, it’s capable of up to 379 miles (officially) between charges – farther than most rivals (including the Model Y Long Range) can manage. However, my car is in range-topping Iconic trim, which has a slightly shorter official range of 369 miles.
All versions are very well equipped, coming with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, a heated steering wheel, an electric tailgate, a rear-view camera and a heat pump (for more efficient warming of the interior).
Higher-spec models add heated front seats, blindspot monitoring and 20in alloy wheels, while my Iconic exclusively includes a surround-view camera, a Harman Kardon premium sound system and a ‘Solarbay’ panoramic glass roof that can go opaque in sections to block out sunlight at the touch of a button.
The only option fitted to my car is the paint: metallic Midnight Blue with a Diamond Black roof (£1250). But even with all this kit and an extensive suite of electronic driver and safety aids, my top-spec Scenic still costs less than the entry-level Model Y, making it great value for money.
Light grey recycled fabric is the only upholstery option available with this trim, but the interior looks and feels smart, bolstered by a fabric-covered dashboard and faux leather on the armrests on the doors and between the front seats. There’s loads of space for occupants throughout, plus a generous-sized boot with underfloor storage space for charging cables (although only a Type 2 lead is standard).
While the seating position isn’t all that elevated by SUV standards, the driving environment is fundamentally excellent, with a plush and supportive seat, and I love the way the nicely integrated digital instrument panel and portrait-orientated infotainment screen wrap around the driver to create a ‘cockpit’ feel without any sense of being cramped.
Equally pleasing is the presence of user-friendly physical switches for adjusting the air temperature and other climate-related functions. The only immediate issue I can see is that the top of the instrument panel is easily blocked by the squared-off wheel rim.
The infotainment system is Google-based and seems excellent, with a sharp-looking touchscreen, a rapid booting-up process, crisp responses to inputs and all the benefits of Google Maps navigation. The initial set-up process proved a bit long-winded and frustrating, though. In fact, I still don’t have it fully set up; I’ve been unable to connect my newly created My Renault account to the car, so I can’t control or view any functions via my phone.
Apart from a Twizy quadricycle that I had as a second car a few years ago, this is the first Renault I’ve run, but already it feels ‘right’ when I’m sitting behind the steering wheel. Add in a compliant ride, strong performance and reasonably refined cruising manners to go with its impressive range and this electric SUV should be a cracking car to live with. Wherever I go over the next few months, I’ll be taking the Scenic route.
