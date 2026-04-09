Renault Twingo reader test team: readers' verdicts on new small electric hatchback
With electric power and looks inspired by its 1990s forebear's, the reborn Twingo is an exciting prospect as a city runabout. Let's see if our readers agree...
Ever tired to track down a delicacy you enjoyed abroad but couldn't find in UK shops? Well, the original Renault Twingo was a French fancy that we were denied here in the UK. That model, though, has now been reborn as an electric car that inherits the style of its much admired ancestor.
The new Twingo shares its underpinnings with our 2025 Car of the Year, the Renault 5 (R5). It also follows the R5's design philosophy of combining retro and modern styling elements, plus it adopts much of that model's technology, including its easy-to-use Google-powered 10.0in infotainment system and its digital driver's display. However, the Twingo retains the dinky proportions of its predecessor, echoing its distinctive, bubbly shape and tipping its hat with fresh interpretations of the original's unmistakable semi-circular headlights.
The new Twingo also has five doors and sliding rear seats, making it more practical than most other city cars. Its battery is small (27.5kWh usable), but the Twingo's 163-mile official range beats those of the Dacia Spring and entry-level Fiat 500e. A maximum charging rate of 50kW is slower than the 500e's, but because the battery is so small, a 10-80% top-up should take only 30 minutes.
Renault says the Twingo will start at less than £20,000 (with the £3750 Electric Car Grant factored in) when sales begin late in 2026. To find out if the new model lives up to the original's lore, we invited five readers to issue their verdicts.
Mark Lane
Age 58
Job Chartered accountant
Drives Jaguar F-Type and Volkswagen Up
"My wife and I currently use our Volkswagen Up for local driving, doing trips of 10 to 15 miles two or three times a week. The Twingo's range would be fine for us; we'd probably need to charge it up only once a week.
"I like having a city car, but I'm 6ft tall with a long body, so it's not easy to find one I can get in and out of easily, and which gives me enough space to sit comfortably. The Twingo's windscreen pillars are quite steeply raked, so I have to bend backwards to avoid them, but once I'm in there, it actually has plenty of room.
"The sliding rear bench is a great idea; we rarely carry any passengers in the back, so we'd probably leave it slid fully forwards so we could fit larger items in the boot without having to drop the rear seatbacks, like we have to do in the Up.
"The Twingo's styling is superb. The designers have got the combination of retro and modern styling 100% right. I particularly like the distinctive front and rear lights.
"I'm also impressed with the interior. In terms of quality, it feels similar to the Up, and the dash and other trim materials are so good that you don't feel like you're having to compromise because it's a small, affordable model. I also like the large physical buttons, so you don't have to use the touchscreen."
Star rating 4
George Bourne
Age 79
Job Retired company director
Drives Fiat 500e
"I'm due to change my Fiat 500e in the autumn, and I'm interested in the Twingo as a more practical, five-door replacement.
"Inside, I found the driving position comfortable, but the dark decor makes it feel a little claustrophobic. Also, the windscreen is raked back steeply, and the curvature of the roof brings it quite low where it meets the tops of the doors, so taller people like myself might catch their head getting in.
"However, I love the physical controls on the dashboard and steering wheel for the heating and air conditioning. It's also great that you don't have to lean over to look at a touchscreen like you do in a lot of newer cars, including my 500e.
"Being able to slide the rear seats back and forth is a huge plus. I tested them out with my 6ft-tall son; I sat in the front and he had plenty of room for his legs with the rear seat slid all the way back. You could easily get four six-footers in the Twingo.
"It's also great that sliding them forwards frees up extra boot space. Mind you, there's enough room for two suitcases, which is all I would usually need.
"There's no access under the bonnet, but that's not an issue for me. You can refill the screenwash from the outside, which I find a lot easier. The charging port is also at the front of the car, which I really like."
Star rating 5
Matthew Bourne
Age 53
Job Head of cybersecurity
Drives Tesla Model Y
"I love the personality and practicality of the Twingo. It's a great size and shape.
"The interior isn't the plushest, but with a starting price below £20,000, I could look past that, because the car is so practical. All of the surfaces are easily accessible for cleaning - even inside the headlights.
"It also seems like it will age well; I think it will be a very cool car to own in 20 or 30 years' time. As a Tesla driver, I'm used to using a touchscreen, and I see the Twingo's Google-based infotainment system as a big positive. However, I like the fact that the buttons and dials are proper physical ones.
"The sliding rear bench is a highlight. You can set it up for four passengers, or you can choose to have more space in the boot. I used to drive a Smart ForTwo, which I could - surprisingly - fit loads of stuff in, and the Twingo compares very well with that. With the rear seats slid all the way back, there's lots of leg room in the rear. I'm six feet tall, and I found a pleasant amount of headroom.
"At 163 miles, the Twingo's electric range would work for my 25-mile commute. I don't have a home charger, but there are public charging stations near me, and I've used a basic three-pin plug to charge up before. Since the Twingo has only a small battery, I should have no issues."
Star rating 4
Jonathan Kaye
Age 70
Job Journalist
Drives Citroën e-C4
"I'm pleased to see that Renault has made the Twingo feel like a quality product, rather than an ultra-cheap model, in spite of its relatively low expected price.
"I love some of the more traditional details on the Twingo, such as the physical controls inside and the chunky door handles on the outside. I'm pleased, too, that the charging port is closer to the front, which is more convenient for me when using my home charger. "I find it odd that you can't open the bonnet, though, and that the rear windows pop out instead of winding down.
"I used to own a Renault Zoe, which felt much bigger than it was up front, and the Twingo feels the same. However, rear leg room in the Zoe was limited, so it's great that the Twingo has sliding rear seats so you can prioritise passenger or boot space. With the seats pushed back, rear leg room is decent for a small car. The boot space is enough for me, too; I usually only carry a sports bag, or a couple of suitcases if I'm going on holiday with my wife.
"My main concern is the short electric range. I used to live in north London and the Twingo would have been right at home there, because I didn't cover many miles. However, I now live in Hertfordshire and tend to do longer journeys, so I'd want something with a longer range."
Star rating 4
Mike Firth
Age 68
Job Retired chartered engineer
Drives Kia Picanto and Skoda Kamiq
"I first saw the original Twingo when I was on holiday in France in 1993, and it was attracting as much attention as a new Ferrari would in Italy, so I was intrigued to see the latest version.
"It looks great, with a really cheeky style that should appeal to older and younger drivers. However, the front of the car dips down more sharply than that of our Picanto, so it's not as easy to judge where the car ends, which could make manoeuvring in small spaces more challenging. The front seats are comfortable and feel supportive, though. "I'm not as impressed by the interior of the Twingo as I thought I'd be.
"Overall, it looks a bit fussy and unfinished. There are a lot of buttons and controls to the right of the steering wheel that I think make the area look too cluttered, and the painted trim behind the infotainment system looks cheap. There are some thoughtful design touches, though, such as the sliding rear seats, which will ensure there's enough room in the boot for a weekly shop.
"While the 163-mile official range would be enough for local trips, it would be better if there was a model with a larger battery. The 27.5kWh version that we saw wouldn't go far enough for our occasional longer trips, such as when we drive from Dorset to Shropshire to visit family. We'd need to stop somewhere to charge up on the way."
Star rating 3
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