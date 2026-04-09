Renault Twingo reader test team: readers' verdicts on new small electric hatchback

Renault says the Twingo will start at less than £20,000 (with the £3750 Electric Car Grant factored in) when sales begin late in 2026. To find out if the new model lives up to the original's lore, we invited five readers to issue their verdicts.

Age 58

Job Chartered accountant

Drives Jaguar F-Type and Volkswagen Up

"My wife and I currently use our Volkswagen Up for local driving, doing trips of 10 to 15 miles two or three times a week. The Twingo's range would be fine for us; we'd probably need to charge it up only once a week.

"I like having a city car, but I'm 6ft tall with a long body, so it's not easy to find one I can get in and out of easily, and which gives me enough space to sit comfortably. The Twingo's windscreen pillars are quite steeply raked, so I have to bend backwards to avoid them, but once I'm in there, it actually has plenty of room.

"The sliding rear bench is a great idea; we rarely carry any passengers in the back, so we'd probably leave it slid fully forwards so we could fit larger items in the boot without having to drop the rear seatbacks, like we have to do in the Up.

"The Twingo's styling is superb. The designers have got the combination of retro and modern styling 100% right. I particularly like the distinctive front and rear lights.

"I'm also impressed with the interior. In terms of quality, it feels similar to the Up, and the dash and other trim materials are so good that you don't feel like you're having to compromise because it's a small, affordable model. I also like the large physical buttons, so you don't have to use the touchscreen."