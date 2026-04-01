Skoda Enyaq long term test

The Transport pack was a far more affordable option at £300. It provides a height-adjustable boot floor, a button in the boot to fold down the rear seats and a range of storage nets to stop things rolling around.

While the universal charging cable may seem overpriced at £600, it’s a useful piece of kit for anyone who has access to faster AC charging. Rather than your usual three-pin ‘granny’ lead that charges at 3kW, it is a multi-adapter that can be used at up to 22kW. This means I’m able to charge the batteries up more swiftly on a higher-powered office charger, take advantage of 22kW public EV charging units, and I’d be able to make full use of three-phase electricity if I had it for charging at home.

The most lavish option I added was the Maxx package. This provides a long list of kit, including adaptive suspension with dynamic chassis control and progressive dynamic steering, a driver’s head-up display, lots of seat functions including memory and massage options, heated rear seats and some automatic parking options. While I’m unlikely to ever use the auto parking, the head-up on-screen information display is a great safety aid, which means I don’t have to take my eyes off the road, and memory seats make it easier for my partner and I to both use the car without having to make lots of adjustments every time we swap.