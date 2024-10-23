Used Car of the Year Awards: Overall winner

All of our category winners are terrific used buys, so narrowing the list down is always a difficult process. In the end, though, three likely contenders for the title of 2024 Used Car of the Year emerged.

We’ve long been admirers of the previous-generation Skoda Octavia Estate. It excels in all the areas important to buyers of used estates, being highly practical, good to drive and tremendous value for money. The fact that you can buy one of the older models so cheaply is a fantastic result for family buyers on a tight budget.

And how can you ignore the Tesla Model 3? A few years ago, it wouldn’t have seemed possible that you could put one of these rapid and ultra-efficient executive cars on your driveway for as little as £15,000, but such was last year’s realignment of electric car prices that it’s now a very real and tempting proposition.