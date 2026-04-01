Stellantis recalls 44,000 UK cars due to fire risk

Stellantis has recalled 44,000 cars in the UK built between 2023 and this year due to a fire risk.

The recall concerns models from Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall, which use Stellantis’s 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine.

The issue relates to contact between the engine’s gasoline particular filter pipe and the protection cup for the hybrid system’s starter-generator belt. There is the potential for water to enter into the engine, which could cause a fire.