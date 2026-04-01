Stellantis recalls 44,000 UK cars due to fire risk
The recall affects a large number of Stellantis models equipped with the 1.2-litre mild hybrid engine...
Stellantis has recalled 44,000 cars in the UK built between 2023 and this year due to a fire risk.
The recall concerns models from Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall, which use Stellantis’s 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine.
The issue relates to contact between the engine’s gasoline particular filter pipe and the protection cup for the hybrid system’s starter-generator belt. There is the potential for water to enter into the engine, which could cause a fire.
In a statement sent to What Car?, Stellantis UK said it will reach out to affected owners immediately asking them to contact their dealer to schedule an appointment to replace the protection cup. The service will be performed free of charge and should take around 30 minutes to complete.
You can check if your car might be affected via the Government website by entering your car’s make, model and year of registration.
The recall, first reported by Reuters, is expected to impact some 700,000 vehicles globally, including 13,345 examples of the Peugeot 208.
Stellantis UK said: "Having customer safety and satisfaction at the core of its values, Stellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 44,000 vehicles in the UK due to a potential issue concerning the clearance between the gasoline particulate filter pipe and the belt starter generator (BSG).
Some 2023-2026 Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel/Vauxhall, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat vehicles may have been assembled with an insufficient clearance between the gasoline particulate filter pipe and the pole protection cup of the 48V Belt Starter Generator (BSG). Under wet conditions, there is a possibility that this insufficient clearance and a possible contact between these components may lead to water infiltration, creating an electrical arch, which could trigger a thermal event, such as overheating. In the worst-case scenario, this could result in a potential risk of fire in the engine compartment.
Stellantis will immediately reach out to affected vehicle owners, asking them to contact their dealer to schedule an appointment. The corrective action involves replacing the pole protection cup of the 48V belt starter generator (BSG) to one with higher insulation. Additionally, the clearance between the gasoline particulate filter pipe and the BSG will be checked and adjusted if necessary. This service takes approximately 30 minutes and will be performed free of charge."
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