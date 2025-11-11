Radical new Peugeot Polygon concept previews next-generation Peugeot 208

The new Peugeot Polygon concept might look like something out of a sci-fi blockbuster, but upon closer inspection, we could be looking at the inspiration behind the next-generation Peugeot 208 hatchback.

Inspired by the iconic 205 hatchback, the Polygon concept is named for its rectangular Hypersquare steering wheel, which will introduce steer-by-wire technology to Peugeot's production models for the first time. This is where the wheels are controlled using electrical signals rather than a physical link directly from the steering wheel.

Peugeot has confirmed it'll be used on a production model in 2027 – which means we could well see it on the next-generation 208 since it's due to arrive around that time. This technology features in some Lexus models, but it will be the first time any Stellantis model has used the feature.