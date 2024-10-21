The 10 cheapest hybrid cars you can buy – reviewed and rated

Sales of hybrid cars are booming right now, because they can be cheap to run thanks to their ability to run on petrol or electric power. But what if you want a hybrid that's both cheap to buy and run?

That's where we step in, because in this top 10 we're listing the cheapest hybrid cars you can buy right now. And because almost every manufacturer makes a hybrid these days, there's a wide range of body styles to choose from, including small cars, family cars and small SUVs.

It's important to note we're referring to the cheapest hybrid cars that you don't have to plug in on this list. That's because most mild hybrids can't run on pure electric power like a regular hybrid can, with the electric motor helping to boost the engine's power and efficiency instead. Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids are too expensive to feature on the list (for now, at least).

If any of the cars quoted here take your fancy, you can click on the relevant links to find out more or to see the latest discounts via our free New Car Deals service. To help you with your buying decision, we also name the pros and cons of each car, as well as list the star ratings for key areas such as reliability, safety and performance.

