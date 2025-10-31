Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated
The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated

Think buying a new car is expensive? Think again, because these 10 cars prove you can get something that's interesting, practical and fun at a still affordable price...

Shafiq Abidin
Published31 October 2025
The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated
Suzuki car dealership
Caterham Seven 170 R front right cornering
Caterham Seven 170 R interior dashboard
MG3 front cornering
MG3 test drive
Toyota Aygo X front driving
Toyota Aygo X over-shoulder
Hyundai i10 front cornering
Hyundai i10 steering wheel
Kia Picanto front right driving
Kia Picanto test drive
Dacia Sandero Stepway front cornering
Dacia Sandero Stepway test drive
Leapmotor T03 front cornering
Leapmotor T03 dashboard
Dacia Spring front right driving
Dacia Spring dashboard
Dacia Sandero front right driving
Dacia Sandero dashboard
Citroen Ami front right tracking
Citroen Ami interior dashboard
Even though prices of new cars seem to only be heading up, it’s still possible to find a bargain with a limited budget. Sure, buying a new car is likely to be among the biggest purchases you make, but with prices starting from just £7705, the cost of a brand-new car might surprise you. 

In this list we’ll prove just that, by showing you 10 of the cheapest new cars that you can buy, offering a variety of body styles, including small cars and small SUVs, as well as multiple power options, including mild hybrid and fully electric

We’ll look into other features that matter to buyers too, ranging from comfort and practicality to reliability, and prove that you needn’t compromise on these things just because you’re looking at entry level cars. 

Better still, a lot of the cars we’ve quoted here have tempting discounts available, so we’d suggest checking out our New Car Deals service to see just how much you could save. If any of the cars do take to your liking, you can follow through to the full review to see just what you’ll be getting for your money. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Also consider

