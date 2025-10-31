The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated

Even though prices of new cars seem to only be heading up, it’s still possible to find a bargain with a limited budget. Sure, buying a new car is likely to be among the biggest purchases you make, but with prices starting from just £7705, the cost of a brand-new car might surprise you.

In this list we’ll prove just that, by showing you 10 of the cheapest new cars that you can buy, offering a variety of body styles, including small cars and small SUVs, as well as multiple power options, including mild hybrid and fully electric.

We’ll look into other features that matter to buyers too, ranging from comfort and practicality to reliability, and prove that you needn’t compromise on these things just because you’re looking at entry level cars.

Better still, a lot of the cars we’ve quoted here have tempting discounts available, so we’d suggest checking out our New Car Deals service to see just how much you could save. If any of the cars do take to your liking, you can follow through to the full review to see just what you’ll be getting for your money.

