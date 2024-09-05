NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars
slideshow

The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars

Choosing an electric car can slash your running costs, but some models will still make you feel the pinch because of how much value they lose...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published05 September 2024
The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars
Mazda MX-30 with 2024 depreciation graph
Blue Peugeot e-208 front cornering
Peugeot e-208 interior dashboard
Fiat 500e front cornering
Fiat 500e 2022 interior front seats
Blue MG ZS EV front right driving
MG ZS EV interior dashboard
Mazda MX-30 EV front cornering
Mazda MX-30 EV interior dashboard
Jaguar I-Pace front cornering
Jaguar I-Pace interior dashboard
Green Vauxhall Mokka Electric front right driving
Vauxhall Mokka Electric interior dashboard
Red Citroën ë-C4 front right driving
Citroën ë-C4 interior dashboard
DS 3 E-Tense front cornering
DS 3 E-Tense interior dashboard
Grey Vauxhall Corsa Electric front cornering
Vauxhall Corsa Electric interior dashboard
Nissan Leaf front left tracking
Nissan Leaf interior front seats
Image 1 of 21

With their low running costs and eco-friendly credentials, electric cars are increasingly attractive options for buyers looking to go green.

However, while some electric cars can prove to be real stalwarts when it comes to holding their value (as our list of the slowest-depreciating electric cars shows), others don't perform so well.

Here, we use our residual value data to reveal the 10 models that lose the biggest percentage of their original price during the first three years of ownership. All our figures are based on what you can expect for a trade-in that's covered 36,000 miles.

If anything takes your fancy, simply click on the relevant link to read our full review, or see how much you could save by using the free What Car? New Car Deals service. All prices correct at the time of writing.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
petrol prices
Advice

2024 Autumn Budget: what it will mean for motorists

Renault Arkana with Target Price logo
News

Deal of the Day: Save more than £2700 on a new Renault Arkana

White BMW 3 Series cornering with Real MPG logo
Slideshow

Real MPG: most economical executive and luxury cars

Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Best of

Best-selling cars in the UK: hybrid cars drive sales in August

Tyre-Testing-2024-VW-Tiguan-on-wet-track
Feature

Best tyres 2024: the safest tyres reviewed and rated

2025 Volvo XC90 SUV front top
News

New Volvo XC90 revealed: seven-seat SUV gets new interior and tech

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT