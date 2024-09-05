The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars

Image 1 of 21

With their low running costs and eco-friendly credentials, electric cars are increasingly attractive options for buyers looking to go green.

However, while some electric cars can prove to be real stalwarts when it comes to holding their value (as our list of the slowest-depreciating electric cars shows), others don't perform so well.

Here, we use our residual value data to reveal the 10 models that lose the biggest percentage of their original price during the first three years of ownership. All our figures are based on what you can expect for a trade-in that's covered 36,000 miles.

If anything takes your fancy, simply click on the relevant link to read our full review, or see how much you could save by using the free What Car? New Car Deals service. All prices correct at the time of writing.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile