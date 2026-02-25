Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The Best used BMWs - and how reliable they are
slideshow

The Best used BMWs - and how reliable they are

The used market is home to many brilliant BMWs and it can be difficult to choose between them. This list of our top 10 choices will help...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published25 February 2026
Best used BMWs - and how reliable they are
Top 10 used BMWs
BMW iX3 front cornering
BMW iX3 dashboard
BMW i8
Used BMW i8 Coupe 2014-2020 dash
Used BMW M140i 2016-2019 front cornering
Used BMW M140i 2016-2019 interior
Used BMW X1 2015-2022 front
Used BMW X1 2015-2022 dash
Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé 2014-2022 front side
Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé 2014-2022 dash
Used BMW X3 front
Used BMW X3 dash
Used BMW 4 Series Coupé 2021-present front driving
Used BMW 4 Series 2021-present interior
Used BMW 1 Series 201--2019 front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011-2019 dash
Used BMW 5 Series 2017-2023 front cornering
Used BMW 5 Series Saloon 2017-2023 interior
Used BMW 3 Series front cornering
Used BMW 3 Series interior
Image 1 of 21

A slogan BMW loves to use is 'The Ultimate Driving Machine'. This is because the brand takes pride in having produced some of the most stellar driving experiences in the business. Its 'M' performance cars are the cream of the crop, and even a fair few of its entry-level models are true driver's cars. You'll even find some of its luxury SUVs are sharp driving machines. 

Couple that with sleek designs and plush interiors and no wonder this premium badge has such a vast following. And, seeing as you're reading this, it's likely you're one of them. You're also someone who relishes an amazing deal, because this list focuses on the top 10 BMW models from the used market.

The good news is that most BMWs are also pretty reliable: the brand gained a rating of 94% in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, ranking in eighth place out of 31 brands. 

Read on to find out which car has the highest What Car? star rating and how it fares for dependability. Then, if you're in the mood, you can click on the link below the review and even put one of the cars on your driveway. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid driving
Best of

Best new car lease deals

Best cordless car vacuum cleaners
Feature

Best cordless car vacuum cleaners 2026 – the vacuums to keep your vehicle clean

Lepas L8 front static
News

New Lepas L8 family SUV to lead brand's arrival in UK

Best small SUVs
Best of

Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000

Vauxhall Corsa GSE teaser wheel
News

New all-electric Vauxhall Corsa GSE to bring hot hatch performance

BYD Seal front static
News

2026 BYD Seal updated with bigger boot and more tech

Also consider