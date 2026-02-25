The Best used BMWs - and how reliable they are

Best used BMWs - and how reliable they are

Image 1 of 21

A slogan BMW loves to use is 'The Ultimate Driving Machine'. This is because the brand takes pride in having produced some of the most stellar driving experiences in the business. Its 'M' performance cars are the cream of the crop, and even a fair few of its entry-level models are true driver's cars. You'll even find some of its luxury SUVs are sharp driving machines.

Couple that with sleek designs and plush interiors and no wonder this premium badge has such a vast following. And, seeing as you're reading this, it's likely you're one of them. You're also someone who relishes an amazing deal, because this list focuses on the top 10 BMW models from the used market.

The good news is that most BMWs are also pretty reliable: the brand gained a rating of 94% in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, ranking in eighth place out of 31 brands.

Read on to find out which car has the highest What Car? star rating and how it fares for dependability. Then, if you're in the mood, you can click on the link below the review and even put one of the cars on your driveway.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile