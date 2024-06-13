Tow Car Awards 2024: 2000kg+

The 50e improves on its predecessor with even more power and a longer all-electric range of up to 60 miles, and that means extremely low official emissions figures – a boon if you’ll be paying company car tax .

The latest BMW X5 is our favourite heavyweight SUV , as well as being one of the best plug-in hybrids we’ve ever tested.

The combination of petrol and electric power makes for lightning-fast acceleration with a caravan in tow, with a 30-60mph time of just 5.6sec. That’s quicker than anyone might reasonably need to go, but it’s reassuring to have so much pace in reserve for hilly roads and overtaking. Even when the hybrid battery began to run low, we found no meaningful drop in performance.

The big BMW also excels when it comes to stability. It’s rock-steady at 60mph and 10mph beyond, and it easily handled the lane-change test at all three speeds. Only the Range Rover Sport inspired more confidence when making an emergency swerve. Hill starts while towing are child’s play, too; the X5 pulls away briskly on a 1-in-6 slope, with no wheelspin, even in wet weather.