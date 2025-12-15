Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

WATCH: Our accident in the new Mercedes CLA
WATCH: Our accident in the new Mercedes CLA

Are modern active safety systems causing more problems than they solve? After an incident involving the new Mercedes CLA, we're left unsure...

Doug Revolta
Published15 December 2025
During a recent What Car? group test, the new Mercedes CLA's Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system behaved unexpectedly and resulted in a collision between it and a Tesla Model 3. In this video, we reveal the full, uncut footage of the crash, explain why the CLA's safety systems triggered a "phantom braking" event, and share the official response from Mercedes regarding the incident.

We also discuss a separate incident that occurred on the public road and ask the difficult question: are modern active safety systems causing more problems than they solve?

