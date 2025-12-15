WATCH: Our accident in the new Mercedes CLA

During a recent What Car? group test, the new Mercedes CLA's Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system behaved unexpectedly and resulted in a collision between it and a Tesla Model 3. In this video, we reveal the full, uncut footage of the crash, explain why the CLA's safety systems triggered a "phantom braking" event, and share the official response from Mercedes regarding the incident.

We also discuss a separate incident that occurred on the public road and ask the difficult question: are modern active safety systems causing more problems than they solve?