What Car? Electric Car Home Charger Survey

As more of us switch to electric cars it’s important for owners to be able to charge them up as cheaply and conveniently as possible, and in most cases that means having a home EV charger.

There are several benefits to having your own charging point – not least the convenience of being able to plug in your electric vehicle (EV) overnight and replenish its batteries for less than you'd pay at a public charging point.

Many home units will provide a 7kW charge, which is not all that quick, but is double the speed of using a conventional household socket. Your energy supplier might offer an EV-friendly electricity tariff with lower pence per unit rates during off-peak hours to help you keep the cost of charging to a minimum.