What Car? survey: help us reveal the best and worst public EV chargers

As more of us switch to electric cars, it’s important for owners to be able to charge them up as cheaply and conveniently as possible when they're out and about — and that means using the public EV charging network. This is also the only option for many EV owners who don't have a home EV charger.

The good news is that the number of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers has risen by nearly 50% in the past 12 months, from 10,118 to 13,706, at 5762 locations around the country. There are now more than 40 providers offering a wide range of charging options and prices.