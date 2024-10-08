What Car? survey: help us reveal the best and worst public EV chargers
If you own an electric car and use the public EV charging network, we'd love to hear from you. Complete our survey to help us reveal the best places to top up your car's batteries...
As more of us switch to electric cars, it’s important for owners to be able to charge them up as cheaply and conveniently as possible when they're out and about — and that means using the public EV charging network. This is also the only option for many EV owners who don't have a home EV charger.
The good news is that the number of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers has risen by nearly 50% in the past 12 months, from 10,118 to 13,706, at 5762 locations around the country. There are now more than 40 providers offering a wide range of charging options and prices.
While some, such as BP Pulse and Pod Point, will be familiar to EV owners, others are unknown, and that's where the What Car? public charging survey aims to help.
We want to hear your experiences of using the public EV charging network, so we can rate the suppliers, highlighting those that offer the best service and value for money, and the ones you might want to avoid.
We'd like to know which public charging networks offer plenty of space, decent facilities and make it simple to pay, as well as the ones that are often overcrowded, slow to charge or have a high number of broken units.
To help us find out which are the best and worst public charging networks, complete the What Car? Electric Car Public Charger Survey now.
We’ll use the information you give us to rate the public charging companies and the units they operate. Our results will mean that anyone who runs an electric car can be confident they're picking the best providers when they need to top up their car battery on the go.
