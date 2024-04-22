LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
The most reliable family cars - and the least
slideshow

The most reliable family cars - and the least

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable family cars in the UK...

Author Avatar
by
Claire Evans
Published22 April 2024
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family cars
Family car reliability header
Volkswagen Golf SV
Ford Focus 2023 driving
Skoda Octavia vRS
2019 Seat Leon front
Hyundai i30 2020 front
BMW 1 Series 2022 front right tracking
Toyota Corolla Hybrid front cornering
Mini Clubman front
Best used hybrid family car 2022 - Hyundai Ioniq front
New Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs Audi A3 Sportback vs BMW 1 Series
Kia XCeed PHEV 2021 front cornering
Mercedes A-Class front corner
Skoda Scala front - red
Vauxhall Astra 2017 right tracking
Mercedes A-Class side
Seat Leon front cornering
Mercedes A-Class
Skoda Octavia 2021 nose
Volkswagen Golf 2021 Mk8 front tracking
Audi A3 front cornering
Volkswagen Golf long-termer
Image 1 of 22

The latest What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, is the result of a massive data-crunching exercise. We gathered ownership information from 21,732 motorists, by asking them to tell us about any faults their cars had suffered in the previous 24 months.

For every car that went wrong, we asked how much it cost to repair and how long it was off the road – using these two pieces of information we created reliability ratings for 178 models from 32 brands.

To add more detail for each model and warn potential buyers about common faults, we also noted where the faults occurred, asking owners to choose from one of 14 different component areas. 

we count down the top 10 most – and least – reliable family cars aged up to five years old.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Top 10s >
Best ofBest plug in hybrid cars

Best plug-in hybrid cars 2024 – best and worst PHEVs named

Plug-in hybrid cars can reduce fuel consumption to an absolute minimum, but which models are the best all-rounders and which ones should you avoid?

Long term tests >
FeatureJonty Stood With Renault Clio

Renault Clio long-term test

In January, we named the latest Clio our Small Car of the Year. But now we're seeing if it continues to impress when you live with it every day

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Volkswagen ID 7 vs Tesla Model 3 fronts

New Volkswagen ID 7 vs Tesla Model 3

As Volkswagen's new electric flagship, the ID 7 has a lot to prove. Let's see whether its talents run deep enough to beat the class-leading and recently refreshed Tesla Model 3

News and advice
Mazda CX-5 with Target Price logo
News

Deal of the Day: Save more than £2500 on a new Mazda CX-5

London Concours event
News

Win tickets to the London Concours with the What Car? Reliability Survey

2025 Aston Martin DBX707 front driving
News

2025 Aston Martin DBX707 sharpens up with new tech and interior

What Car? magazine May 2024
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Toyota Aygo X with Target Price logo
Best of

The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated

Jaguar-F-Pace-vs-Audi-Q5 diesel reliability header
Feature

Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable diesel cars

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO