What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family SUVs
In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable family SUVs in the UK...
Family SUVs provide practicality with class and a lofty driving position, making them a hit with parents and other drivers.
They're generally a reliable bunch, scoring an average of 92.6% last year in the annual What Car? Reliability Survey and 92.4% this year. Hybrid versions are not only frugal, they're also often the most dependable, and this year hybrid models from Lexus and Toyota take three of the top four spots.
How the research was carried out
To compile the annual What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, we asked thousands of car owners to tell us how dependable their cars have been over the previous 24 months.
For every car that has suffered a fault, we ask in what area the issue occurred, plus how much it cost to repair and how long it spent in the workshop. This information is used to create a reliability rating for each model and brand where we have a large enough response rate.
This year, the survey had 29,967 responses and that enabled us to report on 199 models (up to five years old) from 31 brands.
