Tell us how reliable your car has been and you could win a prize >>

Home
Slideshow
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable hybrid cars
slideshow

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable hybrid cars

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here, we list the most and least reliable hybrid cars in the UK...

Author Avatar
by
Claire Evans
Published02 April 2026
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable hybrid cars
most-reliable-hybrids-kia-sportage-volvo-xc60
Toyota C-HR front cornering
Toyota Corolla front cornering
Honda Jazz front cornering
Honda Civic front panning
Lexus RX front right driving
Lexus UX 300e front cornering
Hyundai Kona 2022 front cornering
Toyota RAV4 driving front
Kia Niro front cornering
Toyota RAV4 front cornering
Volvo XC40 front right driving
Volvo XC60 front cornering
Toyota Yaris Hybrid 2022 front right tracking
Used MG HS 2019-2024 front cornering red
Used Toyota Yaris Cross 2021-present front cornering grey
Ford Kuga front left driving
Kia Sportage front right driving
Nissan Juke Hybrid front cornering
BMW 330e front cornering
Skoda Superb front cornering
Image 1 of 21

Hybrid power is available across a wide range of cars these days from small hatchbacks to large and luxury SUVs. There are two types on offer: regular hybrids, which are an economical choice for high-mileage urban drivers, and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which are great for people who often drive short distances and can charge up frequently at home or work. 

In spite of the added complexity of their dual power systems, hybrids are usually impressively robust. In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, only 21% of the plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and regular hybrid cars reported on had any issues. While that's not the lowest rate of faults - only 19% of petrol cars suffered any faults - it's much better than electric vehicles (27% went wrong) and diesels, which had a 29% fault rate.

Hybrid cars are also fixed for free more often than diesel cars: 96% of hybrids were fixed gratis, compared with 87% of diesel cars. Like other cars, the most common issues with hybrids were electrical glitches, most of which were quick to sort out. 

Here we're looking at reliability data for hybrid cars aged up to five years old. You can find reliability information for older models in our most reliable used cars feature. 

The What Car? Reliability Survey is live, tell us about your car now

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Most reliable electric suvs
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable electric SUVs

What Car? magazine cover April 2026
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Police car
Slideshow

Strange driving laws: what are they and how much could you be fined?

Audi Q4 e-tron front cornering
Best of

The best new car PCP deals for less than £400 per month

Tesla Model Y 7-Seater front driving
News

New Tesla Model Y 7-Seater adds third-row practicality

Motorway traffic
Advice

How to beat the bank holiday weekend traffic jams

Also consider