What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable hybrid cars

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Hybrid power is available across a wide range of cars these days from small hatchbacks to large and luxury SUVs. There are two types on offer: regular hybrids, which are an economical choice for high-mileage urban drivers, and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which are great for people who often drive short distances and can charge up frequently at home or work.

In spite of the added complexity of their dual power systems, hybrids are usually impressively robust. In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, only 21% of the plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and regular hybrid cars reported on had any issues. While that's not the lowest rate of faults - only 19% of petrol cars suffered any faults - it's much better than electric vehicles (27% went wrong) and diesels, which had a 29% fault rate.

Hybrid cars are also fixed for free more often than diesel cars: 96% of hybrids were fixed gratis, compared with 87% of diesel cars. Like other cars, the most common issues with hybrids were electrical glitches, most of which were quick to sort out.

Here we're looking at reliability data for hybrid cars aged up to five years old. You can find reliability information for older models in our most reliable used cars feature.

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