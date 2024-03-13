James Bond’s cars were rarely short of gadgets, be that the amphibious Lotus Esprit or the Aston Martin DB5 that could leave rivals spinning on an oil slick.

And with the ability to spin itself 360 degrees on the spot in a "tank turn" manoeuvre and float to navigate flooding, the Yangwang U8 looks to be rekindling the spirit of Q’s secret R&D operations.

This big luxury SUV is the first model from Yangwang (an upmarket Chinese brand owned by BYD) and is similar to the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes G-Class in terms of its focus on go-anywhere ability and sumptuous luxury.