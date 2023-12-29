Dealing with new car delays: how to take control

Even in normal times, though, there are a number of reasons why a new car could be delayed. Sometimes manufacturers underestimate the demand for a new model and end up over-promising and under-delivering.

Human error can play a part, too. We’ve heard from readers who have been told their cars are on the way, only to later discover that the dealer never placed the order. And we’ve been told about dealers who have placed the order but with the wrong specification, so when the car finally arrives it isn’t what was wanted, pushing the buyer to the back of the queue for a replacement.

Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to improve the situation.

How to avoid losing out if your new car is delayed

You may not like to think about what could go wrong when ordering a new car, but covering all the bases at this point will help if things go wrong later on.

When you order your car, make sure you get a delivery date in writing. It’s likely to be an estimate, but it’s important to have it so you can negotiate your position. Once you’ve been given a date, you need to find out what will happen if there is a delay.

When you’re trading in a car as part exchange, make sure you get the dealer to agree to the price they’ll pay regardless of the delivery date.

Get it in writing, too, because you don’t want to have the added disappointment of being out of pocket. If the dealer won’t agree to that, it’s a sign that they don’t have faith in the delivery date. We’d suggest you find a dealer who will agree to your request.