What is BHP? And how is it different to HP, PS and KWs?

At What Car?, we always quote bhp to allow for accurate, consistent comparisons across our reviews. How is bhp measured? A dynamometer (also known as a dyno or rolling road) is used to measure an engine’s bhp. Specifically, it measures the rotational speed (revolutions per minute or RPMs) of an engine or electric motor, and ultimately the brake horsepower. The way it works is it places a load on the engine or drivetrain of a vehicle and it then evaluates how the engine or motor reacts when it’s building speed. The most common type of dynamometer for cars is a chassis dyno, which places the vehicle’s driven wheels on weighted rollers that create resistance to measure the power.

What is PS? Pferdestärke (PS) is the German translation for horsepower, and is the metric measurement of hp. This means it’s slightly different to hp: one PS is equal to 0.9863 of one hp. Most European car manufacturers quote PS. How do you convert bhp to PS? As a rule of thumb, you can knock off one PS for every 100PS to reach a rough bhp figure. If you want to be completely accurate, multiply the PS figure by 0.9864 to reach the bhp total, or bhp by 1.0139 to get back to PS. What is a kW? A kilowatt (kW) is a measurement of power commonly used for electric cars, but it can be used for internal combustion engine cars as well. It’s slightly different to bhp and hp, because it measures how fast the car can use energy to drive the wheels. With an electric car charger, it can also be used to measure the charging power, which indicates how fast the car's battery can be charged.