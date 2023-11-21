How to choose a child car seat

“Before you set your heart on a specific seat, check if your car can accommodate it,” she says. “Many seat manufacturers have online car seat compatibility checking tools that let you search for the make, model and year of your car and add the weight, height and age of your child to create a list of seats that will be suitable for use in the car’s various seating positions. Don’t assume the seat will automatically fit, though. In some cases, there will be other issues that can affect fitting.”

There is also a car and seat compatibility tool and fitting videos for many seat brands at child car seats.org.uk, the child car seat information website for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

Or, if you’d rather stick with the seats recommended for your car by its manufacturer, you can find out what they are in your owner’s handbook. It’s also worth reading the Euro NCAP crash test results for your car because they provide detailed information about the type of child seat that can be used safely in each seating position, along with the name of the seats used during crash tests.

Which child car seat features should I look for?

Once you’ve narrowed it down to one or two suitable seats, it’s worth doing a bit more intensive research before you buy. Dagnall advises downloading the manual for each seat and reading up on the adjustments you’ll have to make to it as your child grows. For seats that can be used facing either forwards or rearwards, it’s useful to see how much room they’re likely to take up and how they’re secured into the car, in each of the seat's modes.