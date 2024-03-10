How long do I have to keep my company car? The options explained

Company cars are categorised as perks because you can use them in both your working and personal lives. But what if you’ve got one and simply don’t get along with it?

Maybe the car doesn’t suit your lifestyle, or after taking delivery you’ve found that the driver’s seat induces backache. There can be numerous reasons why a fleet vehicle ends up being not quite all it's cracked up to be. So how long will you be stuck with it?

Well, the short answer is that if it's covered by a BCH agreement you’ll have the car for the length of the contract your employer has with the leasing company, so it’ll pay to check the paperwork. A contract is binding on both parties, after all.