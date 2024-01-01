Is personal or business car leasing better for company car fleets?

PCH deals proceed along the same lines as business contract hire agreements, in that there’s a down payment followed by an agreed number of monthly instalments over two, three or four years, and a maximum mileage limit that's costly to breach.

The most common down payment is three monthly payments in advance, but as with BCH deals, there are much lower payments out there – as well as higher ones.

Damage must be repaired before the car goes back to the finance company, or you’ll face further charges. It pays to read the fair wear-and-tear guide at the start of your lease, so you know exactly where you stand.

Something else to bear in mind is that when you sign up to a contract, you are tied in until it ends. If your circumstances change and you need to get out of the deal before it has run its full term, extra costs could be levied.

Read more: The cheapest company cars in the UK

Is PCH or BCH the best way to get a company car?

From a fleet manager's point of view, a BCH deal is usually the better option, because it offers both flexibility and stability.

The flexibility is ideal for a company that wants to run a fleet of cars without the capital outlay typically involved in buying company vehicles.

The stability comes from the fact that once a deal is agreed, the company will know exactly how much will be going out in car payments every month, with no hidden costs – as long as the car remains within the stipulated mileage limit. And there’s the fact that the company can reclaim up to 50% of the VAT on the car.

Meanwhile, PCH is generally better for the employee because it allows them to have a new car every two or three years.

A PCH deal will also suit an employee who tends to cover a lower annual mileage, which helps to keep down the monthly cost of the deal. And again, servicing and maintenance can be included in the cost, for an extra fee.