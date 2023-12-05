Fleet cars glossary: your company car jargon A to Z

AFV – alternatively fuelled vehicle

In short, this term refers to vehicles that don’t run on petrol and diesel. So, it covers electric cars, or vehicles with a combustion engine that run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or even compressed natural gas (CNG). See our best electric company cars page

APR – annual percentage rate

If you’ve skipped the company car and have bought your own car on finance, the APR is the amount of interest you pay each year to borrow the money.

BCH – business contract hire

Business contract hire is a way for companies to lease a vehicle that will be used as a fleet car. For more information, see our business contract hire guide

BEV – battery electric vehicle

Battery electric vehicles – i.e. electric cars and electric vans – have become the darlings of the fleet-car marketplace, because their exceptionally low company car tax rates make them very attractive to business car users. However, BEV cars tend to have higher leasing costs than conventionally fuelled cars, so you need to make sure your employer is happy to pay the extra. For more info, see our guide to running an electric company car

BIK – benefit in kind

Benefit-in-kind is the term used by HMRC (His Majesty's Revenue & Customs) for any benefit you receive on top of your salary. Benefit-in-kind tax tends to apply to a fleet car that you can use outside of work for private mileage. For more info, see our BIK tax guide

Car allowance

If you don’t want a company car, some employers offer an allowance towards buying and running your own car instead. There are positives and negatives to this. To help you decide what option is best for you, see our company car or car allowance guide