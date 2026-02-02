Get the puncture fixed

Once you’ve replaced the tyre, you should head straight to a tyre repair outlet to get the punctured fixed or the tyre replaced. If there’s only a small hole in the tread area of the tyre, not on a sidewall, there’s a good chance it could be repaired, which will be a lot cheaper than replacing it.

FAQs

Can you change a tyre by yourself?

If your car has a spare wheel and a jack, these are all designed to be used by one person acting alone. Obviously, it’s easier if you happen to have a passenger who can help out, but you can easily do the job on your own.

Will a breakdown company change a flat tyre for you?

All breakdown services are fully equipped to change a car tyre. Indeed, 20% of all motorway and A-road breakdowns are caused by tyre issues, so patrols are well-versed in changing defective tyres.

How long does it take to change a tyre?

Every scenario is different, but you should be able to change a tyre and be back on the road within about half an hour. That said, even if you’re in a hurry, don’t cut corners when changing a tyre – it’s always better to arrive late than end up in A&E.

What to do if your car doesn’t have a spare wheel?

Many new cars have tyre repair kits instead of spare tyres. In this case, follow our guide on how to use a tyre-repair kit and you’ll be on the road before long.