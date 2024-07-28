How to drive an EV a long distance

For the past few months, I’ve been running a Mercedes EQE as my company car. If you’re unfamiliar with electric Mercedes models, the ‘EQ’ bit of its name means it’s an EV, while the last ‘E’ refers to its size. In other words, the EQE is a Mercedes E-Class -sized EV – or, if you prefer, a smaller, less expensive alternative to the S-Class-sized EQS.

The EQE isn’t without its faults. The rival BMW i5, for example, handles better and has a plusher interior, while cheaper models such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer superior passenger space. But one area in which the EQE excels is range. And as a high-mileage driver, range is perhaps the single most important factor for me when considering an EV.

Now, that might sound like an overstatement, but unlike most of my colleagues, whose families reside in the south of England, my relatives are in Scotland; door to door, it ’s 313 miles to my parents’ house, for example. It’s a journey I undertake regularly, and it ’s relatively straightforward in a modern petrol or diesel car (I’ve completed the trip in one go in everything from an Alpine A110 to a Volkswagen Up). However, in EVs, I’ve usually suffered from some range anxiety.

Not so in the EQE. In our most recent summer range test – which involved driving the latest electric models from fully charged to completely empty at our private test track – an EQE 300 AMG Line Premium set a new What Car? record by covering 329 miles before running out of juice (just 9.7% down on its official range of 365 miles). Moreover, the Sport Edition version I have, with its smaller, 19in wheels, has an even longer official range of 380 miles, making it the ideal choice for this test.