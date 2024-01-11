Top 10 used MPVs

It may well have been comprehensively trounced in the sales charts and in people's affections over the last few years by that young upstart the SUV , but the good old MPV is still well worth a punt on the used market.

After all, if you're looking for a car at a reasonable price that can easily carry up to seven people and leave space for their luggage a used MPV is still a force to be reckoned with. Some are much better to drive than you'd expect, too, and some even look more stylish than you might think a car of such practicality should.

So, which one to choose? Fortunately, there are plenty of options for varying budgets. So here’s our round-up of the very best you can buy.

Oh, and if you want to know what our experienced road testers and used cars team think is the best used buy, it's the terrific Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer. It combines charm, looks, space and value for money in an unbeatable package. And if you can't stretch to a Grand C4 Spacetourer, the near-identical Grand c4 Picasso is an earlier and cheaper version of the same car well worth seeking out.