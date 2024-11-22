Tesla Cybercab: self-driving Robotaxi arrives in UK

The Cybercab will be charged wirelessly on charging pads rather than via a port on the side of the vehicle. The idea is that the car will be able to move itself to these charging pads when they're not in use, but details on exactly how this will work or where these will be located haven’t been confirmed. Tesla envisions it’ll operate as a ride-sharing service, with customers able to summon the vehicle using the brand’s smartphone app. Once you’ve summoned a Cybercab, it will then at your disposal for as long you may need it.

The Cybercab’s interior is minimalistic, with space for two passengers and a large control touchscreen similar to the one seen in the Model 3. It looks like it will be decently roomy, and Tesla claims that its boot will be big enough for two carry-on suitcases and another two pieces of hand luggage, which is much less than the nine carry-on suitcases we could fit in both the boot and “frunk” (front boot) of the Model 3. UK law has so far stopped fully autonomous vehicles from hitting our streets, so the future of the Cybercab is unclear. However, developments are being made – earlier this year, new legislation was announced under the previous Government that could see self-driving cars on our roads by 2026. Ford has recently received approval for its BlueCruise technology for use on UK motorways, which will allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel while driving thanks to a system of sensors that detect a number of traffic features and control the car accordingly.

Production of the Cybercab is set to begin before 2027, with prices starting at £23,000. We understand that the Cybercab won’t be available to private buyers as it’s more geared towards businesses such as taxi firms, but there is the possibility that its technology will eventually trickle down to conventional cars in the future.