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Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2026: Best Car-Derived Van
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Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2026: Best Car-Derived Van

With go-anywhere abilities and a flexible load space, the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial is a compelling option for businesses who regularly need to travel off the beaten path...

Best Car-Derived Van

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial

VOTY logo 2026
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Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial front driving

Priced from £50,640 (excl VAT) Fuel economy 26.4mpg (WLTP) CO2 emissions 281g/km Load space 2.0m3 Payload 810kg Power 202bhp Torque 369lb ft

The definition of a car-derived van has evolved from describing small hatchbacks with their rear seats removed to covering vehicles adapted to serve a clear commercial purpose. So for this year, this award goes to a vehicle that defines what that concept can mean: the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial.

At first glance, a Land Cruiser might seem an unlikely winner. But by removing the rear seats and transforming its iconic off-roader into a two-seat commercial vehicle, Toyota has created something that hits its brief perfectly — a van for operators who need extreme capability without stepping into traditional panel van territory.

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial rear driving

Where most car-derived vans prioritise urban deliveries, the Land Cruiser Commercial is built for harsh environments. Permanent four-wheel drive, impressive ground clearance and serious off-road hardware allow it to access locations that would defeat conventional vans. For utilities, rural contractors and infrastructure operators, that capability is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.

Inside, the conversion is neatly executed. The load area is secure, flat and durable, with robust and practical touches. Metal panels rather than plastic wrap protect the windows, a tough full-size floor tray protects the vehicle’s structure, and tie-down points are provided throughout the load area.

The cab retains the comfort, build quality and technology expected of a modern Land Cruiser. Long-distance refinement is strong, and the driving position provides excellent visibility in challenging terrain. It feels designed for a purpose rather than chasing trends.

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial rear load space

The Toyota Corolla Commercial ran things close for the top honours in this category. Its hybrid efficiency, low purchase cost and compact dimensions make it a smart pick for urban operators seeking low running costs and a car-like driving experience. For many businesses, it will be a more economical and pleasant solution than a compact van.

However, the Land Cruiser Commercial wins here because it delivers on its promise of uncompromised capability. It blends SUV durability with commercial practicality in a way no rival currently matches. It isn’t the cheapest or the most conventional option, but it is the most versatile and purpose-driven.

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Van Awards

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Car-Derived Van
Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial with VOTY logo