Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2026: Best Car-Derived Van

Priced from £50,640 (excl VAT) Fuel economy 26.4mpg (WLTP) CO2 emissions 281g/km Load space 2.0m3 Payload 810kg Power 202bhp Torque 369lb ft

The definition of a car-derived van has evolved from describing small hatchbacks with their rear seats removed to covering vehicles adapted to serve a clear commercial purpose. So for this year, this award goes to a vehicle that defines what that concept can mean: the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial.

At first glance, a Land Cruiser might seem an unlikely winner. But by removing the rear seats and transforming its iconic off-roader into a two-seat commercial vehicle, Toyota has created something that hits its brief perfectly — a van for operators who need extreme capability without stepping into traditional panel van territory.