Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2026: Best Car-Derived Van
With go-anywhere abilities and a flexible load space, the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial is a compelling option for businesses who regularly need to travel off the beaten path...
Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial
Priced from £50,640 (excl VAT) Fuel economy 26.4mpg (WLTP) CO2 emissions 281g/km Load space 2.0m3 Payload 810kg Power 202bhp Torque 369lb ft
The definition of a car-derived van has evolved from describing small hatchbacks with their rear seats removed to covering vehicles adapted to serve a clear commercial purpose. So for this year, this award goes to a vehicle that defines what that concept can mean: the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial.
At first glance, a Land Cruiser might seem an unlikely winner. But by removing the rear seats and transforming its iconic off-roader into a two-seat commercial vehicle, Toyota has created something that hits its brief perfectly — a van for operators who need extreme capability without stepping into traditional panel van territory.
Where most car-derived vans prioritise urban deliveries, the Land Cruiser Commercial is built for harsh environments. Permanent four-wheel drive, impressive ground clearance and serious off-road hardware allow it to access locations that would defeat conventional vans. For utilities, rural contractors and infrastructure operators, that capability is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.
Inside, the conversion is neatly executed. The load area is secure, flat and durable, with robust and practical touches. Metal panels rather than plastic wrap protect the windows, a tough full-size floor tray protects the vehicle’s structure, and tie-down points are provided throughout the load area.
The cab retains the comfort, build quality and technology expected of a modern Land Cruiser. Long-distance refinement is strong, and the driving position provides excellent visibility in challenging terrain. It feels designed for a purpose rather than chasing trends.
The Toyota Corolla Commercial ran things close for the top honours in this category. Its hybrid efficiency, low purchase cost and compact dimensions make it a smart pick for urban operators seeking low running costs and a car-like driving experience. For many businesses, it will be a more economical and pleasant solution than a compact van.
However, the Land Cruiser Commercial wins here because it delivers on its promise of uncompromised capability. It blends SUV durability with commercial practicality in a way no rival currently matches. It isn’t the cheapest or the most conventional option, but it is the most versatile and purpose-driven.
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