A luxury car should have sumptuous materials, ride comfort worthy of a magic carpet, and a super-smooth engine. Here's our run-down of the top 10, and the one we'd avoid...

Claire Evans
Published29 May 2024
Bentley Bentayga front cornering
Bentley Bentayga interior dashboard
Audi A8 front right driving
Audi A8 interior dashboard
Range Rover front cornering
Darren Moss road testing Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2022 front cornering
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2022 interior front seats
BMW iX front right driving
BMW iX interior dashboard
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2021 front cornering
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2021 dashboard
Audi Q7 2023 driving
Audi Q7 interior dashboard
BMW i7 front cornering
BMW i7 interior dashboard
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Steve Huntingford test driving Range Rover Sport
White BMW X7 front cornering
Dan Jones test driving BMW X7
Maserati Ghibli
Maserati Quattroporte front cornering
The choice of luxury cars available is as big as the budget you'll need to buy one – ranging from smooth-as-silk executive cruisers to some of the most capable SUVs on the road.

One key thing they all tend to have in common is superb comfort and refinement. On top of this, many offer beautifully finished interiors with high-tech entertainment systems and loads of space for rear-seat passengers. Luxury saloons and SUVs are often run as company cars, so CO2 emissions and fuel consumption are also key considerations.

Luxury cars are laden with all the latest high-tech gadgetry, and our road testers have assessed all this, as well as judging the handling, performance and refinement of each model. Here's our run-down of the 10 best luxury cars.

Best luxury cars 2024 – tested, rated and the ones to avoid

