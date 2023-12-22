LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used family cars for less than £20,000
slideshow

Best used family cars for less than £20,000

Whether you're after something sensible, something stylish or just a great all-rounder, £20k opens up a raft of nearly new buys in the family car class...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published22 December 2023
Best used family cars for less than £20,000
Used family cars
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Honda Civic 17-present
Used Honda Civic 17-present
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback (17-present)
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback (17-present)
Ford Focus
Ford Focus interior
Skoda Octavia 2021 nose
Skoda Octavia 2021 dashboard
Audi A3 40 TFSIe 2021 front cornering
Best hybrid family car 2022 - Audi A3 40 TFSIe dashboard
Seat Leon 2021 nose
Seat Leon 2021 dashboard
Volkswagen Golf 2021 Mk8 front tracking
2020 Volkswagen Golf dashboard
BMW 1 Series front tracking long-term test
BMW 1 Series interior
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-i Hybrid Icon Tech
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-i Hybrid Icon Tech - interior
Image 1 of 21

Once upon a time, buying a used family car meant ending up with a humdrum hatchback possessing all the kerb appeal of an overflowing laundry basket.

Happily, those days are long gone. There’s so much choice on the used family car market these days that you’re bound to find something that will give you the practicality, reliability and space that you need combined with the style, comfort and quality feel that you want. 

But which one is best for you? To help you decide, we’ve brought together and ranked our top 10.

Usedused top 10
Top 10s >
Best ofBest family cars

Best family cars 2023 – top choices for you & your children

What makes the best cars for families, and which models should you be considering? Here we count down the best 10 family car models – and name the one to avoid

Long term tests >
FeaturePeugeot 308 LT header

Peugeot 308 long-term test

The plug-in version of Peugeot's 308 family car can officially travel up to 37 miles on electric power. However, now we're finding our what it's actually like to live with

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Toyota Corolla vs Honda Civic header

New Toyota Corolla vs Honda Civic

These hybrid hatchbacks from Honda and Toyota are two of the best family cars you can buy. But which should you choose?

News and advice
Seat Leon hatchback 2018
Best of

Real MPG: Most economical family cars

Peugeot 308 with temporary tyre
Feature

Peugeot 308 long-term test: report 5

Used Car of the Year 2024 - Honda Jazz
Awards

Used Car of the Year Awards: Hatchbacks

Used family cars
Best of

Best used family cars for less than £20,000

Audi A3 driving in front of BMW 1 Series
Feature

Used test: Audi A3 vs BMW 1 Series

Home charging the Peugeot 308
Feature

Peugeot 308 long-term test: report 4

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2023

IPSO