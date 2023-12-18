Real MPG: Most economical family cars

In our testing, it was the Skoda Octavia that topped our testing. With the 2.0 TDI 115 diesel engine, it achieved a class-topping average figure of 57.9mpg.

That’s where our Real MPG tests come in. Rather than relying on often-optimistic official fuel economy figures, our testing shows what’s achievable if you drive gently – but without resorting to complicated ‘hypermiling’ fuel saving techniques.

Family cars tend to lead tough lives, carrying people and luggage on long and short journeys alike. That means it’s particularly important to pay attention to your real-world fuel economy.

How we test a car’s Real MPG

Our Real MPG tests are conducted in laboratory conditions designed to simulate real-world driving. We favour this approach because it delivers comparable results because they’re not influenced by factors such as weather, temperatures or erratic traffic conditions.

To reflect how drivers really use their cars, the laboratory tests are based on real-world driving routes, which take in motorway, town and rural roads.

In a further control measure, all cars are thoroughly prepared ahead of testing to ensure they’re in the condition the manufacturer recommends. This includes ensuring all tyres are correctly inflated. The tests are performed in a temperature-controlled environment, with headlights off and, where fitted, the air-con is set to 21 degrees operating with its slowest fan setting.

The resulting fuel economy figures are calculated using measurements of the car’s exhaust emissions, which is then translated into our definitive Real MPG figure.

Read more: How we test a car's Real MPG

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here