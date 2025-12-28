Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The best used Porsches you can buy
slideshow

The best used Porsches you can buy

A Porsche is a dream car for many, but some used examples are surprisingly affordable. Here are the top 10 used Porsches you can buy...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published28 December 2025
Best used Porsches
Best used Porsches
Used Porsche Taycan 2020-present front driving
Porsche Taycan 2021 dashboard
Used Porsche panamera
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 interior
Used Porsche Boxster 2004-2012 front cornering
Porsche Boxster interior
Used Porsche Cayman 2005-2013 front driving
Porsche Cayman interior
Used Porsche Cayenne 2010-2017 front cornering black
Used Porsche Cayenne 2010-2017 front seats
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 front cornering
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 dashboard
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present front cornering
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present interior
Used Porsche Boxster 2012-2016 front cornering
Porsche Boxster interior
Used Porsche Cayman front
Used Porsche Cayman 2013-2016 interior
Image 1 of 19

It’s no secret that Porsches are among the most valuable and sought-after cars, both new and used. The brand is consistently creating masterful driving experiences, along with captivating designs and luxurious interiors. As such, Porsche has built itself a strong following among generations of drivers.  

Despite this, not all of its models are stratospherically expensive to buy, especially if you focus on what the used market has to offer. There are plenty of amazing deals to be had on some extremely desirable Porsches, meaning one could find its way on to your driveway for reasonable money. 

Even less than £10,000 is enough to put you in an example in great condition. Naturally, a bigger budget allows for more choice, though, so our list of the top 10 best used Porsches accounts for a wide variety of bodystyles and budgets. You'll find sports carsSUVs and more. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
most-reliable-suvs-audi_q2_volkswagen_t-roc
Feature

Most and least reliable SUVs 2025 - What Car? reliability survey

What Car? cover February 2026
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

What Car? Twitter
Feature

Other ways to follow What Car?

Best hot hatches 2022
Slideshow

The Best hot hatches in 2025 – the most fun, and the one to avoid

Used SUVs for £25k
Slideshow

Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 - and the ones to avoid

Broken down car
Feature

Your legal rights if something goes wrong with your car

Also consider