Real MPG: most economical executive and luxury cars

Image 1 of 21

Executive cars and luxury cars are often called into service as long-haul cruisers, clocking up mega miles criss-crossing the country's motorway network.

So, to avoid racking up equally mega fuel bills, it makes sense for buyers to pick a model that can deliver good fuel economy, as well as other must-haves (a comfy ride and a plush interior, for example). To help you find the best option, we conduct our unique Real MPG tests, to provide a more accurate picture of what your car can achieve than figures produced under the official WLTP fuel testing protocol, as well as its older NEDC counterpart.

This list comprises the 10 most economical executive and luxury cars we've ever tested, starting with the most efficient model. We also reveal the three which performed the worst in our test.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

We use carefully controlled conditions to carry out our Real MPG tests, eliminating weather and traffic conditions to ensure our results are comparable. Each car is tested on a 'rolling road' that simulates the sort of journey you might do in real life, with various speeds and gradients.

Before the test, the car is weighed, has its tyre pressures checked and is fitted with a device that measures emissions. If the car has climate control, the interior temperature is set to 21 degC. If the air-con is manual, it is set at the medium temperature setting and the lowest fan speed. We turn off the headlights and other electrical equipment, such as heated seats or the stereo.

Read more: How we test a car's Real MPG

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile