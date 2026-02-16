Despite being based on combustion-car underpinnings, the Staria should facilitate some pretty fast charging speeds on par with Hyundai’s latest EVs, which are all based on bespoke electric car technology. While official figures haven’t yet been revealed, Hyundai says a 10-80% top-up should take about 20 minutes. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality will also feature, meaning you’ll be able to charge up external devices with the car’s battery.

At launch in Europe, two variants will be available: the standard Luxury seven-seater and the Wagon nine-seater. UK specifications are still yet to be confirmed. It’ll also have a towing capacity of up to 2000kg – meaning the Staria will be more capable than the ID Buzz for towing.

Outside, the Staria EV is practically identical to the combustion car, aside from a slightly tweaked front end. As such, it gets the same boxy stance, wraparound LED light bar, twin sliding doors and large windows.

Inside, there will be dual 12.3in displays for digital instruments and infotainment, as in Hyundai’s other electric cars such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. As such, it’ll come equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as Hyundai’s own system which includes a built-in sat-nav and is capable of over-the-air (OTA) updates.