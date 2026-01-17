Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)
Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)

Some of the most spacious and desirable SUVs around can now be had for very reasonable money. Here are 10 of the best...

Published17 January 2026
Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)
Buying a used SUV large enough for the whole family needn’t cost you the earth. Some of the most desirable SUVs are now cheap enough to make huge financial sense as a second-hand purchase.

Nowadays, it’s possible to buy a very solid and nearly-new example of many of the more popular models for less than £25,000. Most of these will have large boots, some will be electric or hybrid-powered and some will have seven seats, too. 

However, there are so many to choose from for this sort of cash that finding the right car for you can be bewildering. That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favourite SUVs for less than £25,000.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Also consider