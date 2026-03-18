Buying guide: Meet the Audi e-hybrid range

A3 Sportback TFSI e

Hold on, this is supposed to be a guide to Audi’s e-hybrid range – why are we starting with a TFSI e? Great point, but the answer is satisfyingly simple.

As part of a wider technological overhaul of its hybrid systems, Audi has begun replacing the TFSI e name with the cleaner, punchier e-hybrid moniker. The A3, however, only received under-the-skin updates rather than a full generational change, so it retains the TFSI e badge for now. In capability terms, though, it firmly belongs to the new e-hybrid family.

The Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e brings advanced plug-in hybrid tech to the compact hatchback segment without compromising on style, comfort, or usability. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery, producing a combined 204PS and 350Nm of torque – plenty for a brisk 0-62 mph in around 7.4 seconds.

At the same time, it offers an exceptionally long electric-only range of up to 81-88 miles (WLTP)[1], the longest of any model in the e-hybrid lineup. Rapid charging is supported too, with DC fast charging capable of taking the battery from 10-80% in as little as 29 minutes[2], meaning you can top up on the go if needed.