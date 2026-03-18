Buying guide: Meet the Audi e-hybrid range
Audi’s e-hybrids blend electric efficiency with petrol performance, quattro traction, and everyday usability...
People tend to want the best of all worlds. A Michelin-starred meal without the eye-watering bill. A dream job that lets you work from anywhere. And, in motoring terms, the ability to drive silently and emissions-free through cities while having the flexibility to tackle long journeys on a single tank of fuel. Audi can’t manage your lunch or career, but it can answer the third challenge with its new, cutting-edge e-hybrid plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Offering the silky, near-silent refinement of electric power around town, backed up by the added flexibility of an economical petrol engine, Audi’s e-hybrid technology is aimed squarely at those drivers wanting to take their first step towards electrification, without committing to a fully electric car – reaping the boosted efficiency and enhanced performance rewards along the way.
Audi’s e-hybrid lineup covers the A3 Sportback, A5 Saloon and Avant, A6 Saloon and Avant, Q3 SUV and Sportback, and Q5 SUV and Sportback, with almost all available with Audi’s world-beating quattro all-wheel drive system. With so many options (and more to come), there’s an e-hybrid to suit nearly every driver – here’s how to choose the right one for you.
A3 Sportback TFSI e
Hold on, this is supposed to be a guide to Audi’s e-hybrid range – why are we starting with a TFSI e? Great point, but the answer is satisfyingly simple.
As part of a wider technological overhaul of its hybrid systems, Audi has begun replacing the TFSI e name with the cleaner, punchier e-hybrid moniker. The A3, however, only received under-the-skin updates rather than a full generational change, so it retains the TFSI e badge for now. In capability terms, though, it firmly belongs to the new e-hybrid family.
The Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e brings advanced plug-in hybrid tech to the compact hatchback segment without compromising on style, comfort, or usability. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery, producing a combined 204PS and 350Nm of torque – plenty for a brisk 0-62 mph in around 7.4 seconds.
At the same time, it offers an exceptionally long electric-only range of up to 81-88 miles (WLTP)[1], the longest of any model in the e-hybrid lineup. Rapid charging is supported too, with DC fast charging capable of taking the battery from 10-80% in as little as 29 minutes[2], meaning you can top up on the go if needed.
On the road, the A3 TFSI e delivers the kind of refined, fuss-free drive that makes daily commutes and longer trips equally enjoyable. Electric motor torque fills in the natural gaps of the petrol engine, smoothing acceleration and enhancing responsiveness, while the low-mounted battery and well-balanced chassis help deliver reassuring stability and grip in all conditions.
As What Car? puts it: “Comfortable, enjoyable to drive and sufficiently spacious inside for the most part, the Audi A3 is as good as ever – better even, now that a facelift has brought up the level of interior quality. The TFSI e is one of the best plug-in hybrids around for company car drivers.”
Practicality is strong, too. The hatchback offers 280 litres of boot space, expandable to 1120 litres with the rear seats folded down, while clever storage cubbies keep tech and everyday essentials close at hand. Inside, the 10.1-inch touchscreen, Virtual Cockpit, and smartphone mirroring make every journey straightforward and enjoyable.
Learn more about the Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e
A5 e-hybrid (Saloon & Avant)
The Audi A5 is an executive saloon and estate car par excellence – stylish, comfortable, and effortlessly easy to live with. As our sister title What Car? observes: “It blends the style of the best coupés and the comfort of a five-door saloon, with the added practicality of a hatchback’s wide-opening tailgate.”
The e-hybrid model builds on that versatility, combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and 25.9 kWh battery, producing a total of 299 PS and 450Nm of torque – enough for a seriously quick 0-62mph dash of just 5.9 seconds. In terms of electric-only range, the A5 Saloon will travel up to 62-67 miles (WLTP)[3] on a full charge, while the Avant will cover up to 61-66 miles on electricity (WLTP)[4], meaning most commutes can be completed without firing the petrol engine.
On longer trips, the petrol engine seamlessly joins in, with the e-hybrid system drawing on sat-nav data to optimise the switch between electric and petrol power for maximum efficiency. This means occupants enjoy smooth, responsive acceleration and confident, fuss-free performance, whether in town or on the open road. As What Car? notes: “The steering is light, accurate and there is plenty of grip on offer, and the A5 will get you from A to B in a composed and confident manner. Let’s face it, that’s what most owners will want. No fuss. No drama.”
Space and technology are equally impressive. Inside, the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit, curved 14.5-inch touchscreen, smartphone mirroring capabilities, and high-quality materials make every journey a joy, while the saloon offers 331 litres of boot space and the Avant 361 litres. On the outside, optional Matrix LED headlights cut through the darkness, and customisable LED daytime running lights let you add a personal touch.
Audi A6 e-hybrid (Saloon & Avant)
The Audi A6 e-hybrid sits near the top of Audi’s electrified lineup, offering executive-class refinement with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that balances efficiency, performance, and everyday usability. Add heaps of versatile space and cutting-edge in-car technology, and the A6 is the last word in electrified luxury.
Under the bonnet, the A6 e-hybrid pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 20.7kWh battery, producing a combined 299PS and 450Nm of torque. That’s enough for a brisk 0-62 mph in 6.0 seconds, aided by the electric motor’s torque, which fills the natural gaps in the petrol engine’s power delivery, smoothing acceleration and enhancing responsiveness. On a full charge, the saloon travels up to 61-64 miles (WLTP)[5] on electric power, while the Avant will cover up to 60-63 miles (WLTP)[6].
Practicality is equally strong. Boot space measures 354 litres in the saloon and 404 litres in the Avant, while rear legroom is nothing short of palatial and clever cubbies, door bins, and storage pockets keep tech and snacks within easy reach.
Up front, the soft-touch cockpit is dominated by the wall-to-wall “digital stage,” made up of three vast screens: the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit, a curved 14.5-inch central touchscreen, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display that lets your co-pilot select music, enter destinations, or even play games. All of this is powered by Audi’s always-online MMI connected services system. As Autocar notes, “It has one of the best infotainment systems out there.”
On the move, the A6 e-hybrid is equally impressive. “Transitions [between the engine and electric motor] are for the most part seamless, to the extent that they sometimes go entirely unnoticed. It’s all very slick, and the same is true for driving in EV mode, in which the gearshift paddles are used to control several modes of brake regen, including an automatic mode that reacts to other traffic and the road ahead, as well as a welcome pure coasting mode,” says Autocar.
Handling is confident, too. “No matter which version you go for, the A6 offers plenty of grip and can be hustled down a country road at a respectable pace,” Autocar adds. Combine four-wheel steering with Audi’s world-beating quattro all-wheel drive, and the A6 e-hybrid is as engaging and confidence-inspiring to drive as it is efficient.
Trim levels from Sport to S line and Edition 1 offer escalating levels of luxury, comfort, and technology. Opt for the Sound & Vision pack for a crisp head-up display, premium Bang & Olufsen 3D sound and luminous ambient lighting. Parking sensors, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and a host of active driving aids come as standard.
With effortless acceleration, whisper-quiet electric motoring, and a cabin that’s pure executive calm, the A6 e-hybrid proves that electrified luxury doesn’t have to compromise on performance, comfort or technology.
Learn more about the Audi A6 e-hybrid
Q3 e-hybrid (SUV & Sportback)
The Audi Q3 is one of the German marque’s most popular models worldwide, and the latest e-hybrid version is only set to boost that success.
For families, the Q3 SUV e-hybrid could be the ideal all-rounder. Its state-of-the-art powertrain offers something for everyone, combining emissions-free electric driving for up to 67-73 miles (WLTP)[7] – thanks to a 25.7kWh battery – with the refinement and punch of a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The combined output is 272PS, allowing a brisk 0‑62 mph in 6.9 seconds, adding a welcome spark to everyday journeys.
That long electric range means you can cover several days of commuting or school runs purely on battery power, minimising fuel costs and producing zero local emissions. And thanks to 50kW DC rapid charging, a 10-80 % top-up takes as little as 30 minutes[8], letting you extend your all-electric driving on the go.
The Q3 is equally adept on corners. As What Car?’s testers note: “Few family SUVs can match the Q3 when it comes to handling. Everything feels well tied down and settled at all speeds, and the well-weighted, accurate steering helps this SUV feel light on its toes.”
Practicality is a strong point, too. The cabin is spacious, with sliding and reclining rear seats standard on every model, while boot space is generous: 375 litres to be exact, meaning style doesn’t come at a heavy cost to practicality.
Standard equipment is impressive, even at entry level: heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, front and rear cross-traffic alert, and a large 12.8‑inch touchscreen. Parking sensors are fitted at both ends, with an optional 360‑degree camera system. On some models, Matrix LED headlights can project visual cues onto the road to highlight hazards such as icy patches — a small touch that adds real peace of mind.
With its blend of style, safety, comfort, economy, and engaging driving dynamics, the new Audi Q3 e-hybrid offers a thoroughly versatile and enjoyable way to transport your family – and it’s no wonder this model remains so popular.
Learn more about the Audi Q3 e-hybrid
Q5 e-hybrid (SUV & Sportback)
Global best seller – three smallish words with enormous meaning. The new Audi Q5 has some serious shoes to fill, and the e-hybrid version has the feet to match.
The Q5 SUV e-hybrid combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor powered by a 25.9kWh battery. Together, they produce 299PS, propelling it from 0-62 mph in a brisk 6.2 seconds. Add up to 57-62 miles (WLTP)[9] of pure-electric driving and fuel economy of up to 114.3mpg (WLTP)[10], and this large SUV delivers both performance and efficiency in spades.
The Q5 e-hybrid is a compelling choice for business users too. CO₂ emissions as low as 56g/km mean extremely low Benefit-in-Kind tax bandings, keeping company car and fuel costs down.
Family duties are handled equally well. Comfort is front and centre: as What Car? notes, “The driving position is tough to fault. The seat – which is super-comfy and supportive – lines up neatly with the steering wheel and pedals.” Rear passengers are equally well catered for: “There’s enough leg room in the back to cater for two six-footers, even with similarly tall folk in the front of them. Headroom is plentiful.” Sliding rear seats allow you to prioritise legroom or boot space, while the SUV and Sportback bodies offer 438 litres and 433 litres of boot space respectively.
Equipment levels are generous across the board. Even entry-level Sport models come with adaptive cruise control, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera system, and heated front seats. Step up the range and you gain air suspension, an optional 10.9‑inch passenger touchscreen, electrically adjustable front seats, and a full suite of safety and driver assistance systems.
All of this makes the Q5 e-hybrid not just a compelling business case, but a comfortable, practical, and technologically advanced family SUV, cementing its position as one of Audi’s most popular models worldwide.
From the compact luxury of the A3 and sleek elegance of the A5 to the executive calm of the A6 and the family-ready practicality of the Q3 and Q5, Audi’s e-hybrid range delivers flexibility, efficiency, and performance across the board. Whatever your needs, there’s an Audi e-hybrid that lets you enjoy electric-only motoring when you want it, petrol-powered freedom when you need it, all wrapped up in the refinement and technology Audi is renowned for.
Learn more about the Audi Q5 e-hybrid
[1] The Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e is a plug-in hybrid vehicle which requires mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at [17.02.26]
[2] The value for the charging process calculated according to DIN 70080 is 40 kW. A maximum charging performance of up to 50 kW is possible. At DC charging stations this can vary depending on a number of different factors including the ambient and battery temperature, the use of other country-specific connectors, the use of the preconditioning function (e.g. remote controlled air conditioning of the vehicle), the capacity available at the charging station, the state of charge and battery ageing. Charging capacity is reduced as the state of charge increases. Charging losses are considered.
[3] The Audi A5 Saloon e-hybrid is a plug-in hybrid vehicle which requires mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at [17.02.26]
[4] The Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid is a plug-in hybrid vehicle which requires mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at [17.02.26]
[5] The Audi A6 Saloon e-hybrid is a plug-in hybrid vehicle which requires mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at [17.02.26]
[6] The Audi A6 Avant e-hybrid is a plug-in hybrid vehicle which requires mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at [17.02.26]
[7] The Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid is a plug-in hybrid vehicle which requires mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at [02.02.26]
[8] The value for the charging process calculated according to DIN 70080 is 40 kW. A maximum charging performance of up to 50 kW is possible. At DC charging stations this can vary depending on a number of different factors including the ambient and battery temperature, the use of other country-specific connectors, the use of the preconditioning function (e.g. remote controlled air conditioning of the vehicle), the capacity available at the charging station, the state of charge and battery ageing. Charging capacity is reduced as the state of charge increases. Charging losses are considered.
[9] The Audi Q5 SUV e-hybrid is a plug-in hybrid vehicle which requires mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at [17.02.26]
[10] Official WLTP figures for Audi Q5 SUV e-hybrid models. Fuel consumption mpg (combined): 85.9-114.3 mpg. CO2 emissions: 75-56g/km. Equivalent all-electric range 57-62 miles. [Data correct 17.02.26]