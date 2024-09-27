BYD Seal long-term test

True, it still has a long way to go before it’s as big as Tesla on these shores, having only introduced its first car here in spring 2023. However, BYD is certainly ambitious, as evidenced by the fact that in the last 18 months its added a further three models to its UK line-up.

Its original offering, the BYD Atto 3 SUV, has been joined by a family hatchback and a second SUV. But by far its most interesting car (at least for me) is the BYD Seal executive saloon, which is why I’m now running one of these.

Why is it the Seal that most appealed? Well, for starters it has the highest What Car? rating (four stars) of any BYD to date. Plus, on paper it seems to offer many of the same qualities as the BMW i5 that I’ve just swapped out of – despite costing around half the price.