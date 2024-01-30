Car dealers may be forced stop selling GAP insurance

Car dealers may soon be prevented from selling guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, a cover that pays out the shortfall between a new car’s list price and its used value if it is written off in the first few years. Until now, car dealers have sold more than 90% of GAP policies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which regulates insurance providers, has been trying to make the GAP insurance products dealers sell to car buyers better value for some years. It now looks like it might stop dealers from selling it at all.

In September 2023, the FCA wrote to the insurance companies providing GAP cover to remind them of their obligation to provide good value to their customers. It warned them that if they didn’t demonstrate that customers were getting a fair deal within three months, it would take further action.