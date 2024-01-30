Car dealers may be forced stop selling GAP insurance
A warning from the Financial Conduct Authority could stop car dealers from offering GAP policies, but consumers should still be able to get better value cover elsewhere...
Car dealers may soon be prevented from selling guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, a cover that pays out the shortfall between a new car’s list price and its used value if it is written off in the first few years. Until now, car dealers have sold more than 90% of GAP policies.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which regulates insurance providers, has been trying to make the GAP insurance products dealers sell to car buyers better value for some years. It now looks like it might stop dealers from selling it at all.
In September 2023, the FCA wrote to the insurance companies providing GAP cover to remind them of their obligation to provide good value to their customers. It warned them that if they didn’t demonstrate that customers were getting a fair deal within three months, it would take further action.
The reason the FCA is acting is that, according to its latest data, only 6% of the amount customers pay in premiums for GAP insurance is paid out in claims. However, some insurers have paid out up to 70% of the value of premiums in commission to those selling the cover, such such as motor dealerships.
A spokesperson for the FCA commented: “We’re disappointed with the market’s response to our warnings to improve the value of GAP insurance for customers. We have told firms to take immediate action to show how customers are getting a fair deal or we will intervene.”
The result of the FCA’s warning, according to a report by Car Dealer, is that some insurers are already withdrawing the product from sale.
Although this may mean car dealers will no longer be able to offer the cover, it should still be available for consumers to buy direct from online providers.
What Car? has advised car buyers to avoid buying GAP cover from car dealers for many years, because it can be more than 60% pricer than comparable cover bought direct from an online supplier.
