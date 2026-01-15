For buyers with deeper pockets and bigger, more demanding families who care less about all-electric range (officially 43 miles), the plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90 naturally represents a significant step up over the equivalent MG HS.

It’s a seven-seater, first and foremost, and one that’ll comfortably fit smaller adults in the third row. For reference, the rival Audi Q7 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has just five seats. Other Q7s get seven, but not the PHEV.

And as well as being big and airy inside, the XC90 feels suitably posh. Its minimalist design is covered in high-quality materials, including soft leatherette. Even entry-level Core trim feels upmarket, but we recommend mid-range Plus trim. It gets luxuries such as a panoramic glass roof and a Harman Kardon sound system.