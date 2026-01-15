Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best plug-in hybrid for big families
The best plug-in hybrid cars offer a long all-electric range, reducing fuel consumption, emissions and tax bills. Yet they must still drive well and not compromise on practicality...
Volvo XC90 T8 Plus
For buyers with deeper pockets and bigger, more demanding families who care less about all-electric range (officially 43 miles), the plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90 naturally represents a significant step up over the equivalent MG HS.
It’s a seven-seater, first and foremost, and one that’ll comfortably fit smaller adults in the third row. For reference, the rival Audi Q7 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has just five seats. Other Q7s get seven, but not the PHEV.
And as well as being big and airy inside, the XC90 feels suitably posh. Its minimalist design is covered in high-quality materials, including soft leatherette. Even entry-level Core trim feels upmarket, but we recommend mid-range Plus trim. It gets luxuries such as a panoramic glass roof and a Harman Kardon sound system.
But really, the main reason to go for Plus is because it has air suspension, which helps to make the ride extra-cushy. We’d recommend sticking to the standard 20in wheels, though, and avoiding anything larger.
As a bonus, the air suspension can be raised or lowered from the boot; that’ll certainly make the stressful boot-loading phase of any big family holiday a little easier.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here