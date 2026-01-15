Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small SUV interior
awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small SUV interior

A small SUV's compact size mustn’t come at the expense of practicality and should be reflected by low running costs. It should ride comfortably, too, while maintaining a sense of fun...

Best small SUV interior

Lexus LBX 1.5 Hybrid Takumi

WhatCar? Car of the Year Awards 2026 with Motoreasy
Read review Find deals
Lexus LBX front driving

Volkswagen may have done its best to step up the quality of the new T-Roc’s interior, but it still falls a little short of the Lexus LBX in this regard. Despite being the brand’s entry-level model, the LBX shows no signs of having been at the mercy of the bean counters; its interior is lined with plush materials and is put together with an uncommon level of precision. 

With the VW T-Roc and most other small SUV rivals increasingly relying on their infotainment touchscreens to control all of their functions, the LBX still has user-friendly physical switches and buttons for its climate control system, so it’s easy to make adjustments without too much distraction. 

Lexus LBX dashboard

High-end Takumi trim brings additional ambient lighting to set the mood in the dark, while full electric adjustment for the driver’s seat makes it easy to find an ideal seating position. This trim level also includes acoustic front side windows to reduce wind noise, so you can properly enjoy the punchy 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system. 

The LBX may not be as comfortable or practical as the latest T-Roc, but it’s still a great choice if you want low fuel consumption (it’s a full hybrid) and high quality. 

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2026 winners

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Toyota Aygo X COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
Renault 5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small SUV of the Year
Volkswagen T-Roc COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Car of the Year
Honda Civic COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium SUV
Land Rover Defender COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium electric SUV
BMW iX3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
MG HS COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Estate Car of the Year
Skoda Superb Estate COTY Awards hero pic with logo
MPV of the Year
Kia PV5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
7-seat SUV
Hyundai Santa Fe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Coupé
BMW 4 Series Coupe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Convertible
Mercedes CLE Cabriolet COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche 911 T COTY Awards hero pic with logo