Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small SUV interior
A small SUV's compact size mustn’t come at the expense of practicality and should be reflected by low running costs. It should ride comfortably, too, while maintaining a sense of fun...
Lexus LBX 1.5 Hybrid Takumi
Volkswagen may have done its best to step up the quality of the new T-Roc’s interior, but it still falls a little short of the Lexus LBX in this regard. Despite being the brand’s entry-level model, the LBX shows no signs of having been at the mercy of the bean counters; its interior is lined with plush materials and is put together with an uncommon level of precision.
With the VW T-Roc and most other small SUV rivals increasingly relying on their infotainment touchscreens to control all of their functions, the LBX still has user-friendly physical switches and buttons for its climate control system, so it’s easy to make adjustments without too much distraction.
High-end Takumi trim brings additional ambient lighting to set the mood in the dark, while full electric adjustment for the driver’s seat makes it easy to find an ideal seating position. This trim level also includes acoustic front side windows to reduce wind noise, so you can properly enjoy the punchy 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system.
The LBX may not be as comfortable or practical as the latest T-Roc, but it’s still a great choice if you want low fuel consumption (it’s a full hybrid) and high quality.
