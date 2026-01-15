Volkswagen may have done its best to step up the quality of the new T-Roc’s interior, but it still falls a little short of the Lexus LBX in this regard. Despite being the brand’s entry-level model, the LBX shows no signs of having been at the mercy of the bean counters; its interior is lined with plush materials and is put together with an uncommon level of precision.

With the VW T-Roc and most other small SUV rivals increasingly relying on their infotainment touchscreens to control all of their functions, the LBX still has user-friendly physical switches and buttons for its climate control system, so it’s easy to make adjustments without too much distraction.