Best hybrid SUVs 2025 – reviewed, rated and ranked

These days, it pays to choose hybrid power if you're in the market for a new SUV. For one thing, if you choose to run one as a company car, you'll pay less in monthly Benefit-in-Kind tax than you would for a purely petrol or diesel alternative. For another thing, because hybrid cars have both a combustion engine and an electric motor, your running costs should tumble – especially if you mainly drive in the city, where the electric power can be deployed more often.

The good news is that there are now more hybrid SUVs to choose from than ever before, ranging from small SUV options right the way up to luxury models and seven-seaters. This is a double-edged sword, though, because it means that deciding on which hybrid SUV is right for you can be a tricky business.

Fortunately, we're here to help, and our experienced team of road testers have spent thousands of hours testing every hybrid SUV on the market. From refinement to running costs, and from performance to practicality, we've tested hybrid SUVs in all of the areas which matter to car buyers. Plus, we've driven all of the latest models over thousands of miles, both on public roads and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

The result of all that testing is the list you see here, where we've revealed the 10 best hybrid SUVs you can buy, drawing across those which use regular hybrid power, and also plug-in hybrids. If you see a car here which takes your fancy, you can follow the links through to our in-depth reviews to learn more about them.

We've also named the hybrid SUV which we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most commonly asked questions about hybrid SUVs at the bottom of this page.

While the prices you'll see for models below reflect the car's range as a whole, you can click through to the relevant page on our free New Car Deals service to see the price for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models we're looking at here.

