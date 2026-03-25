Ford Transit City: affordable, new electric van for the urban grind

The panel vans have twin rear doors which open 180deg, and a kerbside sliding door. The floor of the van is low, too.

A first for Ford’s one-tonne models, the Transit City will be offered as a chassis cab ripe for a range of conversions. Indeed, off-the-shelf box and racking vans will be converted by partners, but available to order immediately and refrigeration units and tippers will join the lineup in early 2027, with more configurations further down the line.

That’s where the decision making stops though, because apart from four paint colours, there will be no options to choose from – a decision that reduces the complexity and cost of production, allowing its price to be pegged low. We’ll have until the Spring to find out how low, but it’s likely to cost from around £36,000.