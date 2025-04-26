New Cupra Tavascan vs new Ford Capri vs new Kia EV6
With long ranges and the promise of great practicality and low running costs, any of these new electric SUVs could be ideal family transport. Let’s see which is the best all-rounder...
The contenders
NEW Cupra Tavascan V1
List price £47,340
Target Price £47,340
Cupra hopes its first electric SUV will follow the success of the Born hatchback, with its promise of driver appeal and generous standard equipment
NEW Ford Capri RWD Extended Range Select
List price £48,075
Target Price £45,795
Reinvented as a family-friendly electric SUV, the new Capri is related to the Tavascan under the skin but has an even longer official range: a hefty 389 miles
NEW Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line
List price £48,575
Target Price £46,305
This former What Car? Car of the Year is spacious, good to drive and fast to charge. A recent update (including a larger battery for a longer range) should make it even harder to beat
Depending on where you are in life, you might be going through a rebellious phase or a nostalgic one. The new Cupra Tavascan electric SUV is here to appeal to the former, with angular bodywork and a curvy, coupé-like roofline to help you stand out from the crowd of boxier regular SUVs.
Meanwhile, the new Ford Capri is intended to bring a similar level of excitement, with the help of an iconic name to drum up some nostalgia. Like the Tavascan, it straddles the line between a coupé and an SUV, and both come from brands known for making cars that are good to drive.
While they’re likely to appeal to slightly different crowds, they actually use the same underpinnings (also shared with the Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen ID 4 and others), due to a co-operative deal between Ford and the VW Group, of which Cupra is part. In RWD Extended Range guise and entry-level Select trim (as tested), the Capri has a longer official range, though: an impressive 389 miles, compared with 353 miles for the Tavascan V1 with the same battery.
Both cars will have their work cut out against our third contender: the Kia EV6. This former favourite of ours in the electric SUV class has just been updated with tweaked styling, a bigger battery (for a competitive official range of 361 miles) and retuned suspension in a bid to improve ride comfort. But are these changes enough to put the EV6 back on top in the face of these all-new rivals?
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
Although the Tavascan and Capri have identical power outputs (282bhp), the latter is the lighter by around 80kg, and this probably explains why it can accelerate a bit quicker. In our tests, the Capri posted a brisk 0-60mph time of 5.8sec, compared with 6.1sec for the Tavascan. But in reality, the margin is so fine that you’d be unlikely to notice.
Although the EV6 has less power (225bhp) and requires 7.1sec to reach 60mph from a standstill, it’s far from slow; it just delivers its power more gradually and lacks the initial urgency of its rivals. When they’re rolling along, though, all three have plenty of punch for getting up to motorway speeds or overtaking slower cars.
While the EV6 has a firm edge to its ride, it rounds off bumps in such a controlled manner that it feels the most composed and comfortable. The even firmer Capri is far more unsettled, with occupants’ heads being tossed from side to side continually along uneven roads. The Tavascan is somewhere in the middle, being comfier than the Capri overall, although it transmits larger thwacks into the car when dealing with big bumps and potholes.
The EV6 is the most capable along a twisty road, inspiring confidence with its tight body control and well-weighted, accurate steering. True, the Tavascan’s sharp steering response helps it to feel slightly more alert when turning in to corners, especially at low speeds, but it doesn’t feel as well balanced as the EV6. While the Capri has the most outright cornering grip (thanks to its wide tyres) and handles tidily, its light steering fails to build up weight as you turn the steering wheel and doesn’t provide much of a sense of connection to the front wheels. This detracts from driver confidence on faster roads.
Regenerative braking is standard on all of these cars to recover energy when you lift off the accelerator pedal, while actively helping to slow the car down. You can increase the strength of this by moving the drive selector into ‘B’ mode in the Tavascan and Capri, but the Tavascan and EV6 allow you to further adjust the braking effect with paddles behind the steering wheel. Only the EV6 has a ‘one pedal’ mode that’s strong enough to bring the car to a stop without you having to press the brake pedal. Its braking effect also builds up more predictably than the Tavascan’s, which sometimes pauses slightly before activating.
When you need to use the regular brakes as well, the Tavascan’s lack immediate bite and then become grabby, making it the trickiest of the trio to bring to a smooth stop. The Capri has a firmer pedal and sheds speed in a more linear way, but the EV6 does the best job of blending the regenerative and friction brakes to give crisp response and smooth, strong stopping power.
The EV6 is also the quietest cruiser, with modest levels of wind and road noise at 70mph. The Capri generates slightly more road noise but is still a reasonably peaceful motorway companion. Despite being fitted with laminated front side windows in an effort to reduce noise levels, the Tavascan is noticeably less refined; the slightly higher levels of wind and road noise are acceptable, but the biggest issue is suspension noise.
As we said earlier, the Tavascan and Capri use the same 77kWh (usable capacity) battery, but the latter is more efficient, averaging 3.8 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh) in cold conditions. This means it can theoretically cover up to 293 miles between charges in real-world use. That’s usefully farther than the Tavascan’s real-world range of 270 miles (with efficiency of 3.5 miles/kWh).
While the EV6 is the least efficient (3.4 miles/kWh), having the largest battery (with an estimated usable capacity of 80kWh) means it can still theoretically travel for up to 272 miles following a full charge.
Behind the wheel
Driving position, visibility, build quality
With electric seat adjustment fitted as standard, finding an ideal driving position in the Capri and EV6 is extremely easy. Adjusting the Tavascan’s seat manually is hardly a chore, though, and while it’s alone here in missing out on adjustable lumbar support, the seatback is still supportive enough on long journeys. The front seats in the Tavascan and EV6 also provide plenty of side bolstering to hold you in place when cornering, but the EV6’s are best overall, thanks to a firmer seat base that provides better support for your thighs.
None of these SUVs places you all that high off the ground, but the EV6’s seating position is slightly more elevated than the others. The Tavascan and EV6 have sloping bonnets that allow a better view of the road ahead than the Capri’s bluff front end, although judging where the front corners are is easier in the latter.
The Tavascan also has slim windscreen pillars that help in providing the clearest view at junctions. The EV6 has chunkier front pillars that can partially obscure your view, while the Capri’s more upright pillars do likewise to a lesser degree.
All three contenders have thick rear pillars that limit the view over your shoulder, while the absence of rear window wipers can compromise your view out the back. The Tavascan’s narrow rear screen means it has the most restricted view of what’s behind you, while the EV6’s taller screen provides the clearest. At least all three contenders come with front and rear parking sensors and rear-view cameras to help out during low-speed manoeuvres.
The 5.3in digital instrument panels fitted to the Tavascan and Capri can be almost completely obscured if you have the steering wheel set low – something made worse by the flat top of the Capri’s wheel. The screen itself doesn’t offer much configurability and feels like a budget offering compared with the 12.3in screen in the EV6 – which is much easier to read and less affected by the steering wheel position, although some drivers might still find that the top corners can be obscured.
Further examples of the EV6 having the most user-friendly interior can be found elsewhere, including physical buttons on the steering wheel that are far easier to use than the fiddly and imprecise touch-sensitive controls fitted to the Tavascan and Capri.
The EV6 also has a separate panel for the climate controls, with physical dials for adjusting the temperature, whereas all of the air-con controls are integrated into the infotainment touchscreens in the others. At least the touchpads in the Tavascan’s are closely positioned by the steering wheel for convenience, but you have to look down and take your eyes off the road the longest to find and use the icons on the bottom of the Capri’s upright touchscreen.
There are more upmarket interiors in the class, but the Tavascan and EV6 stand above the Capri when it comes to the range and quality of the materials used. The Tavascan puts the most effort into its design, accompanied by bronze detailing and plenty of ambient lighting to make it feel the most special. This is backed up by soft materials and textured plastics that feel more robust than the Capri’s. It’s just a shame that the ‘spine’ centrepiece structure that swoops down from the dash between the front seats looks and feels a bit on the cheap side.
The EV6 swaps design flair for functionality, but there are plenty of rubberised surfaces and everything feels well screwed together. While some of the Capri’s interior is covered in soft, leather-like materials, it’s all too easy to find scratchy, cheaper-feeling plastics on the top of the dashboard and lower centre console.
Infotainment systems
Cupra Tavascan
At 15.0in, the Tavascan’s touchscreen is the largest here and has sharp graphics. Most of the icons are helpfully big and easy to aim for while driving, and the screen is quick to respond to inputs. The menu layout isn’t the easiest to navigate, though, with even basic functions buried in sub-menus. Thankfully, you can save up to three of your most commonly used functions as shortcuts on the top right corner of the screen to lessen the inconvenience.
Ford Capri
The Capri’s 14.6in, portrait-orientated touchscreen has the biggest wow factor of the trio. It, too, has sharp graphics and responds quickly, and the large icons are reasonably easy to hit accurately while driving. The menus are more logical than the Tavascan’s, but you have to take your eyes a long way off the road to see some of the climate and sat-nav controls, which are located at the bottom of the screen. These can be fiddly to use and tricky to read on the move.
Kia EV6
The 12.3in touchscreen in the EV6 looks small in comparison with the others, but it’s clear and responds quickly enough. Relatively small icons can be tricky to aim for when driving, and the text could be larger, but at least the menus are logical and easy to navigate. Having the climate controls on a separate panel (with easy-to-use physical knobs for the temperature) means making adjustments on the move is less distracting than in the others.
Space and practicality
Front space, rear space, seating flexibility, boot
Our measurements show that the EV6 is a few centimetres shy of the Tavascan and Capri when it comes to front head and leg room, but there’s still plenty of space for a pair of six-footers in all of our contenders. Besides, the EV6’s slightly more elevated seating position means you don’t need to sit quite as far back to comfortably reach the pedals.
Apart from disappointingly small gloveboxes in the Tavascan and Capri, there are plenty of storage cubbies in all of our contenders.
Thanks to wide-opening doors, getting into the back of the EV6 is easiest, and it’s the most generous in terms of leg room, with enough space to really stretch out. Rear head room isn’t as impressive, but there’s just about enough clearance above 6ft-tall occupants.
Meanwhile, the Tavascan and Capri still have a good amount of rear leg room, but the former edges ahead with a bit more space for tucking your feet under the front seats, plus a little more head room. The Capri’s sloping roofline means anyone nearing six feet tall will find the back of their head resting on the rooflining. True, it’s nowhere near as bad as sitting in the back of an original Capri coupé, but the new one is the least comfortable on longer journeys.
Thankfully, all of our contenders have flat floors in the back, but the EV6’s extra leg room and lower middle seat make it comfier for a third rear passenger. The EV6 is also the only one with reclining rear seatbacks to boost comfort.
The Tavascan is the only one of our trio to come with an electric tailgate, but each of them can easily swallow enough luggage for a family run to the airport. The EV6’s shallower load area is the main reason why we could fit only seven carry-on suitcases below the parcel shelf, compared with nine each in the Tavascan and Capri. The Capri’s extra width means there’s a little more space left over for a small bag or coat.
The EV6 has the largest underfloor storage area, although you can create one of a similar size by setting the Capri’s standard height-adjustable boot floor in its highest position; the others miss out on this feature. Otherwise, as in the Tavascan, the Capri has a small well that’s large enough for charging cables, which you could store up front in the EV6, because it has the added bonus of a small storage area under the bonnet.
Folding the rear seatbacks down is easiest in the EV6, thanks to remote release levers in the boot that are absent in the Tavascan and Capri. All three contenders have seatbacks that split 60/40, but the EV6 and Capri come with ski hatches that allow you to thread long items through from the boot, between two rear passengers.
Boot space
Cupra Tavascan
Boot capacity 540-1550 litres Suitcase capacity 9
Ford Capri
Boot capacity 572-1510 litres Suitcase capacity 9
Kia EV6
Boot capacity 490-1300 litres (rear), 52 litres (front) Suitcase capacity 7
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
Because these cars attract the lowest benefit-in-kind tax rate (2% now, 3% from April) and have similar P11D prices, they’ll cost virtually the same for company car drivers paying via salary sacrifice.
Some private buyers might be tempted by the Tavascan’s slightly lower list price, but at the time of writing it was the only one on which no cash saving was available. After discounts are factored in, the Capri emerges as the cheapest to buy outright, undercutting the Tavascan by more than £1500.
It’ll also be the cheapest to own, with the lowest insurance and electricity costs, and because it’s predicted to shed value at a slower rate. The Tavascan will cost the most over three years, with the EV6 only slightly cheaper.
The Tavascan is the cheapest per month if you plan to lease one privately, costing less than half what the EV6 commands. But it’s the Capri that’s cheapest on a PCP finance deal (£542 per month), provided you’re happy with Ford’s strict 9000-mile annual limit (the others allow 10,000 miles per year) on a three-year deal with a £4500 deposit. The Tavascan doesn’t cost much more, at £567, while the EV6 is priciest (£645).
If you can find a public charger powerful enough to deliver its peak rate of 258kW, the EV6 is capable of a 10-80% battery top-up in 18 minutes. The Tavascan’s and Capri’s peak rate of 135kW means the same top-up will take around half an hour. All three will take 12 to 13 hours to complete a 0-100% top-up via a typical home wallbox.
Although the Tavascan and Capri are in entry-level trims, they’re not short on equipment, largely matching the mid-range GT-Line EV6. Each comes with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, a heated steering wheel, a rear-view camera and full LED headlights. The Tavascan is the only one on which metallic paint is standard, as is three-zone climate control (giving rear passengers their own temperature adjustment) instead of the two-zone (front) systems in the Capri and EV6. However, you have to pay extra for heated front seats on the Tavascan (as part of the £1335 Winter Pack), whereas they’re standard in the others. The EV6 is the only one that isn’t available with a heat pump or electric tailgate; you have to step up to GT-Line S trim to get them.
The Tavascan and Capri are too new to have featured in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, but Ford ranked 14th and Cupra 17th (out of 31) in the brand league table. Kia placed slightly higher (11th), while the pre-facelift EV6 was fourth (out of 16 models) in the electric SUV class. The EV6 comes with the most generous warranty (seven years or 100,000 miles).
The Tavascan and Capri achieved almost identical scores when they were tested for safety by Euro NCAP, with both being awarded the maximum five-star rating. The EV6 was tested in 2022, and while it achieved a similar score for protecting occupants, the facelifted version comes with additional safety features.
Our verdict
The reinvented Capri has some significant strengths, not least its generous range, relatively low ownership costs and large boot. While these will be drawcards for some buyers, they need to be aware that it also has some notable weaknesses, including a cheap-feeling interior and the fact that it’s not all that comfortable or good to drive.
There’s plenty of showroom appeal with the Tavascan, but it too falls short in a number of areas. Range and refinement could be better, and while it’s slightly more spacious for occupants than the Capri, it’s not particularly versatile. Those hoping that it drives as sharply as its looks suggest will be disappointed, too. It beats the Capri in this test, but only just.
In this company, the EV6 is the star of the show, thanks largely to its polished driving manners, spacious and user-friendly interior, and ultra-fast charging capability. The updates may not be game-changing, but the EV6’s dominance in so
many areas in this test shows how fundamentally sound it has always been.
It’s a shame that it’s significantly pricier to buy via PCP finance than its rivals here. But if it falls within your budget, the EV6 continues to be a strong contender in this class, making the Tavascan and Capri look decidedly underwhelming.
1st – Kia EV6
For Best to drive, with a well-controlled ride; quietest cruiser; best for rear leg room; best driving position; fastest charging capability
Against Least efficient; shallow boot; very pricey on PCP finance
Recommended options None
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
2nd – Cupra Tavascan
For Smart-looking and spacious interior; well equipped; cheapest on a leasing deal
Against Sometimes noisy and unsettled ride; no height-adjustable boot floor or ski hatch; too much suspension noise
Recommended options Winter Pack (£1335)
What Car? rating 3 stars out of 5
3rd – Ford Capri
For Best efficiency and longest range; strongest performance; cheapest to buy (after discounts) and own; biggest boot
Against Firm, poorly controlled ride; short on rear head room for six-footers; cheap-feeling interior; overly light steering
Recommended options Heat pump (£1050)
What Car? rating 3 stars out of 5
Specifications: Cupra Tavascan V1
Engine Electric motor
Peak power 282bhp
Peak torque 402lb ft
0-60mph 6.1sec
30-70mph in kickdown 5.0sec
Top speed 112mph
Braking 30-0mph 9.1m
Braking 70-0mph 48.9m
Noise at 30mph 56.6dB
Noise at 70mph 64.3dB
Gearbox 1-spd automatic, rear-wheel drive
Kerb weight 2178kg
Tyre size (standard) 235/55 R19
Battery capacity (usable) 77kWh
Rapid charging type CCS
Maximum charging rate 135kW
Charging time rapid charger (10-80%) 28min
Charging time 7kW home wallbox (0-100%) 12hr 15min
Real-world range (est) 270 miles
Official range 353 miles
Efficiency on test 3.5mi/kWh
CO2 emission 0g/km
Specifications: Ford Capri RWD Extended Range Select
Engine Electric motor
Peak power 282bhp
Peak torque 402lb ft
0-60mph 5.8sec
30-70mph in kickdown 4.8sec
Top speed 112mph
Braking 30-0mph 8.9m
Braking 70-0mph 47.2m
Noise at 30mph 56.7dB
Noise at 70mph 63.9dB
Gearbox 1-spd automatic, rear-wheel drive
Kerb weight 2098kg
Tyre size (standard) 255/50 R19
Battery capacity (usable) 77kWh
Rapid charging type CCS
Maximum charging rate 135kW
Charging time rapid charger (10-80%) 28min
Charging time 7kW home wallbox (0-100%) 12hr 45min
Real-world range (est) 293 miles
Official range 389 miles
Efficiency on test 3.8mi/kWh
CO2 emission 0g/km
Specifications: Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line
Engine Electric motor
Peak power 225bhp
Peak torque 258lb ft
0-60mph 7.1sec
30-70mph in kickdown 6.0sec
Top speed 115mph
Braking 30-0mph 9.0m
Braking 70-0mph 48.7m
Noise at 30mph 56.4dB
Noise at 70mph 63.1dB
Gearbox 1-spd automatic, rear-wheel drive
Kerb weight 2050kg
Tyre size (standard) 235/55 R19
Battery capacity (usable) 80kWh (est)
Rapid charging type CCS
Maximum charging rate 258kW
Charging time rapid charger (10-80%) 18min
7kW home wallbox (0-100%) 12hr 45min
Real-world range (est) 272 miles
Official range 361 miles
Efficiency on test 3.4mi/kWh
CO2 emission 0g/km
Weather conditions Dry, 6deg C
Cars pictured
Cupra Tavascan V1 with Atacama Desert paint and Winter Pack (£1335)
Ford Capri RWD Extended Range Select with Vivid Yellow paint (£800) and Driver Assistance Pack (£1800)
Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line with White Pearl paint (£675)