New Cupra Tavascan vs new Ford Capri vs new Kia EV6

Cupra hopes its first electric SUV will follow the success of the Born hatchback, with its promise of driver appeal and generous standard equipment

NEW Ford Capri RWD Extended Range Select

List price £48,075

Target Price £45,795

Reinvented as a family-friendly electric SUV, the new Capri is related to the Tavascan under the skin but has an even longer official range: a hefty 389 miles

NEW Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line

List price £48,575

Target Price £46,305

This former What Car? Car of the Year is spacious, good to drive and fast to charge. A recent update (including a larger battery for a longer range) should make it even harder to beat

Depending on where you are in life, you might be going through a rebellious phase or a nostalgic one. The new Cupra Tavascan electric SUV is here to appeal to the former, with angular bodywork and a curvy, coupé-like roofline to help you stand out from the crowd of boxier regular SUVs.