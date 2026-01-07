New Geely Starray EM-i to arrive this year as sub-£30k plug-in hybrid SUV
Geely’s second UK offering is available with plug-in hybrid power for less than £30,000...
On sale Spring 2026 Price from £29,990
The second model to arrive in the UK from Chinese brand Geely is the new Geely Starray EM-i, a plug-in hybrid SUV set to rival offerings like the Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Kuga and MG HS.
The Starray EM-i will sit alongside the all-electric EX5 in Geely’s UK lineup but, unlike that car, it comes with a combustion engine as part of what Geely calls a ‘Super Hybrid’ system. Technical details are thin on the ground, but we do know that the Starray EM-i should be able to manage 84 miles on electric-only power, which beats the MG HS PHEV’s official 75-mile figure.
While details of the plug-in hybrid set-up haven’t yet been revealed, there will be a choice of two battery sizes. With both the battery and engine in use, Geely claims a maximum combined range of 618 miles.
Again, performance figures are still under wraps, but the Starray EM-i in Australia (another right-hand-drive market) can officially complete a 0-62mph sprint in 8.0sec. Assuming the same set-up makes its way over here, the Starray EM-i would outpace a C5 Aircross, but the Kuga and HS are faster.
While Geely is attempting to establish itself as its own brand, it does also own a number of familiar manufacturers, including Lotus, Polestar, Smart and Volvo. In fact, Lotus is understood to have played a small role in the development of the EX5 – and if the Starray EM-i receives similar treatment, it could offer a sporty edge over its rivals.
Three trim levels will be available: Pro, Max and Ultra. Full specifications have yet to be revealed, but entry-level Pro trim includes heated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and keyless entry.
Stepping up to Max trim gets you a head-up display and wireless phone charging, while top-spec Ultra trim comes with a larger battery and increased charging capability.
We expect the Starray EM-i will be fully revealed over the next few weeks, as order books open in February. Prices start at £29,990 for entry-level Pro trim, significantly undercutting the Ford Kuga and Citroën C5 Aircross PHEVs. It’s also slightly cheaper than the MG HS PHEV.
For £32,690, you can step up to Max trim, while top-spec Ultra trim costs from £34,990.
The Starray EM-i is one of 10 cars Geely plans to launch over the next three years. Another plug-in hybrid model and an electric car are due to join the lineup before the end of 2026.
