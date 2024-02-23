New Ineos Fusilier electric SUV gets 249-mile range

On sale 2027 Price from £90,000(est)

As more tourists warm up to the idea of climate change and the need to make sustainable holiday choices, the business of eco-adventuring is booming. Indeed, whether it’s trekking through protected woodland or off-setting any carbon from your travel, adventurers can now trek consciously. And for the sustainable safari of the near future, the new Ineos Fusilier could be a worthy companion – even if your safari only takes you to the local high street.

This new electric SUV is intended to offer off-road capability to match the hardiest 4x4s, and will count the upcoming all-electric Jeep Recon, Land Rover Defender Sport and Mercedes EQG among its key rivals.