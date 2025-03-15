New Kia EV3 vs new Skoda Elroq vs Renault Scenic

The EV3 is Kia’s dinkiest electric car, but there’s nothing small about its official range of up to 375 miles. Can it punch above its weight and give larger SUV rivals a black eye?

NEW Skoda Elroq 85 Edition

List price £38,650

Target Price £36,150

This new sibling to the excellent Skoda Enyaq promises a similar level of practicality, but at a lower price point. And with the largest of its battery options, its 360-mile official range is competitive

Renault Scenic Long Range Techno

List price £40,995

Target Price £37,675

The benchmark in this test offers the longest official range here, plus a spacious interior and a generous equipment list. What's more, you get all that for a very keen price

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car on the planet last year, and it’s not hard to see why. Practical? Tick. Big range? Tick. Packed with enough tech to make Silicon Valley swoon? Absolutely. But here’s the rub: even the ‘cheap’ version will set you back nearly £50,000. And while heavy-hitting rivals such as the Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq are available for slightly less, they’re still a bit steep for many private buyers.